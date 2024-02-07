Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 7 (Back the Hoyas)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Georgetown-Seton Hall.
The start of the Ed Cooley era has not gotten off to a good start in Washington, D.C. The Hoyas were 7-4 in their non-conference schedule, but the Big East has been a different animal with Georgetown going just 1-9 in league play with only a three-point win over last-place DePaul to show for it. Georgetown goes on the road Wednesday night as double-digit underdogs following a 34-point thrashing from No. 9 Marquette. Can they get it done?
Seton Hall dealt with its own slide, dropping three consecutive conference games that included a three-overtime defeat to Creighton and an 18-point loss at Marquette. Seton Hall got back on track, as most teams do, against DePaul on Jan. 30. With eight days between games, do the Pirates pull away in Newark on Wednesday night?
Here’s the betting preview of the Big East battle with a best bet.
Georgetown vs. Seton Hall odds, spread and total
Georgetown vs. Seton Hall betting trends
- Georgetown is 9-12 ATS this season
- Seton Hall is 10-12 ATS this season
- Georgetown is 7-6 ATS this season as an underdog
- Seton Hall is 4-6 ATS this season as a favorite
- The OVER is 11-10 in Georgetown games this season
- The OVER is 9-12-1 in Seton Hall games this season
Georgetown vs. Seton Hall how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Prudential Center
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Georgetown record: 8-13 (1-9 Big East)
- Seton Hall record: 14-8 (7-4 Big East)
Georgetown vs. Seton Hall key players to watch
Georgetown
Jayden Epps: The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard and Illinois transfer has been the bright spot for Georgetown this season. In 18 games, Epps ranks third in the Big East in scoring at 18.5 points per game and no one lets it fly more than him, ranking first in the league in field-goal attempts per game (14.9). Since scoring 32 points in a loss to Xavier on Jan. 19, Epps has struggled shooting the rock, going just 15-of-54 from the field over the last three games. He had scored in double figures in 16 consecutive games before being held to 7 points on 2-of-8 shooting in 26 minutes against Marquette on Saturday.
Seton Hall
Dre Davis: The 6-foot-6 senior is one of the key pieces in Seton Hall’s talented backcourt. Davis is averaging 13.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Davis is averaging 16.2 points over the last four games and turned in his first double-double of the season in the win over DePaul, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Georgetown vs. Seton Hall prediction and pick
On paper, it’s a dream matchup for Seton Hall’s offense after getting back on track against DePaul. Georgetown is 11th in the Big East in scoring (75.9 points per game) and is No. 306 overall in KenPom in defensive efficiency. Georgetown also ranks No. 318 in effective field goal percentage and is No. 350 in defending shots from inside the arc.
Is Seton Hall’s offense built to pull away? The Pirates have the No. 63 overall offense but rank No. 208 in effective field goal percentage and No. 255 in perimeter shooting. Both of these teams struggle with protecting the rock, too, with Seton Hall ranking No. 302 in turnover percentage. Georgetown’s offense is due for some positive regression after Epps’ recent struggles and could turn it around Wednesday against a middle-of-the-road Seton Hall defense. The Hoyas could do it on the glass, ranking No. 44 in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage.
It’s easy to see Georgetown turning in a stronger effort on Wednesday after a complete no-show performance against Marquette. Before that loss, Georgetown had covered its last three games as a double-digit underdog. Take the Hoyas to hang within the number.
