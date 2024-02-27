Georgetown vs. Villanova Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 27 (Back Wildcats)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Georgetown-Villanova.
Georgetown is going through the ups and downs of the first year under new leadership. Ed Cooley’s club has won just two Big East games (both against last-place DePaul) after pulling out a one-point win over the Blue Demons on Saturday. All that’s left to do for Georgetown is play spoiler to some of the conference’s bubble teams and its next chance to do so is Tuesday at Finneran Pavilion against Villanova.
Kyle Neptune’s club recovered from a 5-7 start to Big East play with a three-game winning streak this month that was snapped in a blowout loss to No. 1 UConn over the weekend. Can the Wildcats bounce back as a double-digit favorite against Georgetown in a game where Villanova has little to gain and everything to lose with a potential upset?
Here’s the betting preview for Tuesday’s Big East battle with a best bet.
Georgetown vs. Villanova Odds, Spread and Total
Georgetown vs. Villanova Betting Trends
- Georgetown is 11-16 ATS this season
- Villanova is 15-12 ATS this season
- Georgetown is 9-9 ATS as an underdog this season
- Villanova is 11-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 16-11 in Georgetown games this season
- The OVER is 11-16 in Villanova games this season
Georgetown vs. Villanova How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Finneran Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Georgetown record: 9-18 (2-14 Big East)
- Villanova record: 15-12 (8-8 Big East)
Georgetown vs. Villanova Key Players to Watch
Georgetown
Jayden Epps: Epps, a sophomore guard, has continued to be one of the top scorers in the Big East as one of the bright spots for the Hoyas. Epps is third in the Big East in scoring at 18.4 points per game and has put up back-to-back 30-point performances in the last two games against St. John’s and DePaul, combining for 64 points on 21-of-38 shooting. He’s had 12 assists in those contests, too.
Villanova
Eric Dixon: One of the most experienced and versatile big men in the Big East, Dixon is in his fifth season with Villanova and is one of the remaining pieces to the Wildcats’ Final Four run in 2022. Dixon is averaging 16 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season and is coming off back-to-back 20-point performances.
Georgetown vs. Villanova Prediction and Pick
For an inefficient Georgetown offense, this is a nightmare spot for the Hoyas against Villanova’s elite defense. In the first matchup between these two teams Feb. 16, Villanova smothered Georgetown’s top scorer in Epps (9 points on 3-of-12 shooting) and held the Hoyas to 34.4% shooting in a 70-54 victory in Washington, D.C.
Switching venues to Finneran Pavilion, it’s hard to see Georgetown’s offense turning it around against a Villanova defense that ranks No. 19 in efficiency and is one of the best teams in limiting second-chance opportunities (No. 28). Georgetown is just No. 258 in effective field goal percentage and is one of the worst 2-point shooting teams (No. 304) in the nation.
To win by margin, Villanova will have to have a good night shooting the rock given its slow pace. The Wildcats face a Georgetown defense that is No. 359 in defending shots from inside the arc and No. 349 in effective field goal percentage. Villanova’s offense has covered as a double-digit favorite in its three games against the bottom feeders of the Big East (DePaul and Georgetown) and the same script plays out on Tuesday. Back the Wildcats in a great bounce-back spot as big favorites up to -17.
Pick: Villanova -16
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.