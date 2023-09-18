Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
How to bet the first game of the college football Week 4 slate.
By Reed Wallach
Grayson McCall and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers look to jumpstart a Sun Belt title run at home against Georgia State on Thursday night.
The Chanticleers have a new coach in Tim Beck, but the same star quarterback in McCall that will hope to have the team in the mix for a Sun Belt crown, but will need to get past a formidable Panthers offense. How should we handicap this matchup?
Here are the odds for Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina on Thursday Night Football, college football edition.
Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has covered in all three games this season
- Georgia State has covered in two straight after not covering in Week 1
- Coastal Carolina went UNDER in Week 1 and 2, but over in a 66-7 win against Duquesne
Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 21st
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia State Record: 3-0
- Coastal Carolina Record: 2-1
Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Players to Watch
Georgia State
Darren Grainger: Grainger has been on point this season, completing 72% of his passes with six touchdown passes and no interceptions. Overall, Georgia State is top 20 in EPA/Play behind an explosive passing attack, but Grainger is dangerous as a rusher as well, adding two rushing scores with 216 yards.
Coastal Carolina
Grayson McCall: It starts and ends with McCall for Coastal Carolina, but there have been some growing pains for the new-look CCU offense with new head coach Beck. McCall has matched his season total in interceptions form last year (2) but is still accurate, completing nearly 70% of his passes as the Chanticleers rate out as a top 50 pass offense.
Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction and Pick
I think we have a nice little track meet on our hands Thursday evening.
Both defense has thrived at stopping one type of action while the other opposing offense thrives at the other. Coastal Carolina has been sturdy against the past, top 10 in EPA/Play against the likes of UCLA, but while Grainger has showcased a big arm this season, the Panthers are a run-first team.
Georgia State is top 20 in rush rate on the year, 42nd in EPA/Play. The team likes to use Grainger's legs as a weapon to open up the explosive pass game, which the team checks in top 10 this season. Coastal Carolina's rush defense is a big issue, ranking 119th in success rate and 120th in EPA/Play.
The Panthers, who play at a top 25 pace, should run the ball at will against Coastal and rip off chunk plays at will.
However, Coastal Carolina should be able to cook on offense through the air. McCall is transitioning schemes, but still has been leading an above average passing attack that will face a porous Georgia State secondary that is 121st in EPA/Play this season despite facing lackluster offenses such as Rhode Island, UConn, and Charlotte.
I'm counting on big plays from both sides and will play the over on Thursday night.
