Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 9
How to bet this pivotal Sun Belt matchup on Thursday.
By Reed Wallach
We have a potential Sun Belt East deciding matchup on Thursday night in Statesboro, Georgia when Georgia State travels to Georgia Southern.
While James Madison can't qualify for the Sun Belt Championship, Georgia State and Georgia Southern have emerged as the most likely candidates to make the conference title game from the East division. Both teams are 3-1 in conference play and will look to gain the inside track at the others expense.
Here's our best bet for this pivotal Thursday night matchup, but first let me tell you about this FanDuel Sportsbook promotion.
If you sign up and bet $5 on any college football game, you will get $200 in bonus bets instantly AND 3 free months of NBA League Pass! All you have to do is opt in below!
Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread and Total
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Georgia State is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Georgia Southern is 4-3 ATS this season
- Georgia State is 2-0 is ATS as an underdog this season
- Georgia Southern is 4-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Georgia State has gone UNDER in both games as an underdog
Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 26
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Georgia State Record: 6-1
- Georgia Southern Record: 5-2
Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Key Players to Watch
Georgia State
Darren Grainger: The senior quarterback briefly left last week's win at Louisiana, but returned and should be full go this week. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the Sun Belt this season, completing nearly 70% of his passes for 1,632 yards with 15 total touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Georgia Southern
Davis Brin: The Tulsa transfer has anchored an explosive Eagles offense, passing for north of 2,100 yards. but his efficiency is dropping, completing less the 60% of his passes over the last two weeks. Brin has 11 interceptions on the year, but five came against Wisconsin.
Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Prediction and Pick
These are two potent offenses with vulnerable secondary groups that can lead to fireworks on Thursday night.
Turnovers have kept the overall numbers on this Eagles passing game which is better when you see it. The offense is 21st in success rate and converts 50% of its third down. This is a quick hitting air-raid like offense that puts the ball in the hands of its top receivers like Khaleb Hood and Derwin Burgess Jr. to make plays in space. I love this matchup against a Georgia State secondary that is 122nd in EPA/Pass this season.
Meanwhile, Grainger has been the anchor of another dangerous group. The team, like its opponent, is converting more than half of its third downs and also has the most explosive rush offense in the country.
I think both offenses can move the ball at will against worse defenses and there should be plenty of plays in this one with each top 50 in plays per minute. I'll side with the over in this high leverage conference game. I believe the over is the best play in a projected coin flip.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!