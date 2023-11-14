Georgia State vs. LSU Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy pursuit continues
By Reed Wallach
LSU may not be competing for much as a team, but its quarterback is getting some serious Heisman Trophy buzz.
Jayden Daniels has emerged as a serious Heisman Trophy contender as he continues to put up big numbers for the Tigers this season. He is accumulating stats at a torrid pace and now gets to feast on a lackluster Georgia State defense.
The Tigers are a near certainty to win the game, but in what fashion can it do it to potentially cover the spread and get some style points for its quarterback?
Georgia State vs. LSU Odds, Spread and Total
LSU vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- LSU is 6-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- LSU is 6-3 ATS as a favorite
- Georgia State is 2-2 ATS as an underdog
- LSU has gone OVER in every game this season
Georgia State vs. LSU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 18th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Georgia State Record: 6-4
- LSU Record: 7-3
Georgia State vs. LSU Key Players to Watch
Georgia State
Darren Grainger: The Georgia State offense is starting to sputter down the stretch, fresh off of three straight losing efforts, but Grainger continues to put up big numbers, totaling over 2,500 yards with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He'll be up against an SEC defense on Saturday night even if it's a poor one at that.
LSU
Jayden Daniels: Daniels is offsetting the typical trajectory of a Heisman Trophy contender with a historical run to the trophy. He is leading the top offense in the country with over 4,000 yards over total offense with 38 total touchdowns and four interceptions.
Georgia State vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
LSU is going to pad Daniels' stats in this one, but I can't trust this defense to lay north of four touchdowns on Saturday. The Tigers' defense is 128th in EPA/Play and 113th in yards per play allowed.
While the Panthers are far out-matched here, this game figures to be nothing more than an exhibition to pad Daniels' stat line in hopes of a late Heisman surge. With that being said, I think the Tigers' defense continues to struggle.
Georgia State is more than happy to get into a shootout, top five in explosive rush rate, and top half of the country in terms of points per drive at over two per game.
However, the team's defense is a disaster, allowing 40 or more points in three straight games and 107th in EPA/Play this season, including 124th in EPA/Pass.
There will be points, bet accordingly.
