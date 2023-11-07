Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
Will the Yellow Jackets or Tigers punch their ticket to become bowl-eligible on Saturday?
By Jovan Alford
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Clemson Tigers will battle it out at Memorial Stadium on Saturday to see who will get that elusive sixth win and become bowl-eligible.
The Yellow Jackets picked up their second straight week last week after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers 45-17. Meanwhile, the Tigers are coming off a huge upset win over the No. 15 Notre Dame, defeating the Fighting Irish 31-24.
Can Georgia Tech win its fourth consecutive road game and become bowl-eligible? Or will Clemson keep its postseason dreams alive with a win at home?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Georgia Tech vs. Clemson:
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech is 3-1 against the spread (ATS) on the road this season
- The Yellow Jackets are 0-8 straight up in their last eight games against Clemson
- Clemson is 3-6 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 4-2 in Clemson’s last six games
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
- Game Time: noon EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Georgia Tech Record: 5-4
- Clemson Record: 5-4
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
Georgia Tech
Haynes King: The former Texas A&M transfer has played tremendous football in his first year with the Yellow Jackets. Hayes is completing 63.3% of his passes (career-high) for 2,330 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The sophomore quarterback is also a threat to use his legs as he has 545 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets will be looking for King to be the ultimate dual-threat on Saturday against a Clemson defense that made life tough for Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman last week.
Clemson
Phil Mafah: If Clemson is without star running back Will Shipley for the second straight week, it will need another monster performance from Mafah. The junior running back went off last week against the Fighting Irish, carving up their defense for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries.
Mafah has scored four touchdowns in two consecutive games and has a favorable matchup on Saturday against Georgia Tech’s run defense – ranked dead last in the ACC, allowing 220 yards per game.
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
The Yellow Jackets have shown that they can win on the road this season and beat the upper-echelon teams in the ACC (Miami and UNC).
Georgia Tech can put up points, as shown in its last two wins, but the team will also give up its fair share of points (30.1 ppg allowed). As for Clemson, last week’s win over Notre Dame was huge for several reasons after losing two straight games to Miami and NC State. If that Tigers team shows up, they can beat anybody in the conference.
Nonetheless, I’m surprised to see that they are double-digit favorites despite the uncertainty surrounding the status of Will Shipley.
GT has been excellent against the spread on the road and is 2-1 ATS as a double-digit underdog. The Yellow Jackets’ defense might give up big plays, but this offense will keep them in to cover this large number.
