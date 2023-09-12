Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Full betting preview for Georgia Tech and Ole Miss in College Football Week 3.
By Josh Yourish
Before a gauntlet of an SEC schedule, the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin tested themselves in the non-conference.
In Week 1, they cruised past Mercer 73-7, but last week they faced a then ranked Tulane squad and beat them 37-20. Now, they’ll wrap up the non-conference against Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets are 1-1 with a loss to Louisville in Week 1, but have been able to score a lot of points with their new quarterback Haynes King. Brent Key’s team could catch Ole Miss looking ahead to their meeting with Alabama in Week 4, but they are big underdogs this week.
Now, let’s take a look at the odds for Georgia Tech and Ole Miss in Oxford.
Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Ole Miss is 2-0 ATS
- The OVER is 1-1 in Ole Miss games
- Georgia Tech is 1-1 ATS
- The OVER is 2-0 in Georgia Tech games
Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16
- Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SECN
- Georgia Tech Record: 1-1
- Ole Miss Record: 2-0
Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Key Players
Georgia Tech
Haynes King, QB: Against South Carolina State last week, King threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns. It’s not the triple option anymore at Georgia Tech and King is throwing the ball all over the place for the Yellow Jackets.
Ole Miss
Quinshon Judkins, RB: Last year, Judkins was a dominant force out of the Ole Miss backfield as a freshman. He ran for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry, but this season hasn’t gone as well. Through two games, Judkins is only at 108 yards and three touchdowns with an average of 3.5 yards per carry.
Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
In 2022, Ole Miss was all about running the football. Even with their quarterback Jaxson Dart showing a lot of moxie, they ran it with Judkins constantly and effectively. The Rebels finished second in rushing offense only behind Air Force, and were actually ahead of Army and Navy.
They ran for 258.3 yards per game and this season they’re somehow ranked 105th only averaging 89 rushing yards per game.
Part of the reason for that is that Ole Miss threw for 524 yards in their opener against Mercer and didn’t need to put a lot on Judkins.
However, it is something to keep an eye on. Last season, Georgia Tech was 109th in run defense allowing 194.6 yards per game and have given up 227.0 a game on the ground this year.
If Ole Miss can’t run it this week, then there’s an issue, but I fully expect it to get back to the ground game and to put up serious points.
Georgia Tech should be able to hang around quite a bit in this game too. The Yellow Jackets like to throw the ball now and with King at QB, they’re pretty good at it too. King is completing 65.6% of his passes for 9.9 yards per attempt. That’s pushing the ball downfield.
I’m looking at the over in this matchup and that’s typically a good bet when Georgia Tech is involved. The over is 7-3 in the team's last 10 games dating back to last season and is 2-0 this year.
