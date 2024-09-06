Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Trends, and Key Players for College Football Week 2
By Cody Pestino
The Syracuse Orange will kick off ACC conference play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at noon EST in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Both teams enter the matchup undefeated and are eager to keep their perfect records intact with a crucial conference victory.
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Georgia Tech -3 (-108)
- Syracuse +3 (-112)
Moneyline:
- Georgia Tech -142
- Syracuse +120
Total:
- 61 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech is 4-1 straight up in their last five games in this matchup.
- Georgia Tech is 6-2 against the spread in their last eight road games.
- Syracuse is 10-4 straight up in their last 14 home games.
- Syracuse is 2-8 gainst the spread in their last 10 games
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Georgia Tech's last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of the last five games in this matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sep. 7
- Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Key Players to Watch
Georgia Tech
Eric Singleton Jr.: Singleton Jr. entered the season as Georgia Tech's top receiver but has yet to have a breakout game, being held to under 50 yards in both of the Yellow Jackets' outings this year. However, he may have an advantage against Syracuse's outside cornerbacks, potentially setting the stage for this game to be his coming-out performance.
Syracuse Orange
Oronde Gadsden II: Though Gadsden is a tight end, he is the number one target for the Orange. In last week's opener, he recorded seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Georgia Tech's linebackers and safeties have struggled in coverage, so expect the Orange to exploit this by trying to isolate Gadsden near the end zone.
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Prediction and Pick
Both teams’ offenses have been solid so far this season. Syracuse amassed 480 yards and 38 points in their opener against Ohio University, while Georgia Tech has excelled on the ground, tallying 6 rushing touchdowns in their first two games.
Syracuse’s defense struggled to stop the run in their opener, allowing over 250 rushing yards. Now, they face an even more talented rushing attack in Georgia Tech, which could be a major concern for the Orange. Georgia Tech’s defense has performed well but is prone to giving up big plays—something Syracuse’s offense can exploit.
With both offenses having a clear advantage and the game being played indoors, weather won’t be a factor. Bettors should expect a high-scoring affair and take the over.
Pick: OVER 61 (-112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.