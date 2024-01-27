Georgia vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 27 (Back the Bulldogs)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Georgia-Florida.
The Georgia Bulldogs started the season 2-3 but have won 12 of their last 14 games with losses to Tennessee and Kentucky in that span. They’ll take the trip to Gainesville Saturday as modest underdogs looking to improve to 5-2 in SEC play when they take on the Florida Gators.
Florida is creeping toward a spot in the AP Top 25. The Gators have not been ranked since 2022 and are on the outside looking in after picking up league wins over Missouri and Mississippi State last week. Florida is now laying a decent number at home. Can you trust the Gators to pull away?
Here is a betting breakdown of this weekend’s conference battle with a best bet.
Georgia vs. Florida odds, spread and total
Georgia vs. Florida betting trends
- Georgia is 10-8-1 ATS this season
- Florida is 8-10-1 ATS this season
- Georgia is 5-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Florida is 8-8-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 9-10 in Georgia games this season
- The OVER is 11-7-1 in Florida games this season
Georgia vs. Florida how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 27
- Game time: 12 p.m. EST
- Venue: Stephen O’Connell Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Georgia record: 14-5 (4-2 SEC)
- Florida record: 13-6 (3-3 SEC)
Georgia vs. Florida key players to watch
Georgia
Silas Demary Jr.: The Bulldogs have a talented backcourt with three players averaging double figures. Demary is the most versatile of the group, shooting 45.2% from the field while grabbing 4.5 rebounds and dishing out 2.6 assists per game. The freshman guard has shot 50% or better from the field in four consecutive games and is coming off a 22-point night at Kentucky and a 15-point showing in Georgia’s 68-66 win over LSU.
Florida
Tyrese Samuel: The 6-foot-10 forward has been a force for Florida this year averaging 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Samuel leads the SEC in field goal percentage at 60.6% (24th in the nation) and has logged a pair of double-doubles in conference play thus far. He had 12 points and 8 rebounds in Florida’s 79-70 win over Mississippi State on Wednesday.
Georgia vs. Florida prediction and pick
Florida has a big mismatch on the boards in this matchup as the Gators boast the No. 3 offensive rebounding unit in the nation, according to KenPom and Georgia is No. 227 in allowing second-chance opportunities.
The Gators offense, ranked No. 18 in efficiency, still struggles to shoot the rock, though, ranking No. 203 in the 3-point shooting and No. 119 from inside the arc. They’ll face a Georgia defense that has been able to overcome rebounding woes and ranks No. 49 overall in efficiency and No. 66 in defending both the perimeter and from 2-point range.
The matchup features two of the tallest lineups in the country, with Florida ranking No. 11 in average height and Georgia ranking No. 27. The Bulldogs backcourt should be able to get quality looks from the perimeter and take care of the ball against a Florida squad that is No. 312 in turnover percentage. In a battle between two of the average teams in the SEC, take the points with Georgia on the road north of 6 points.
PICK: Georiga +7.5
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.