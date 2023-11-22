Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets face off for the Governor's Cup Trophy on Saturday night.
By Jovan Alford
The Yellow Jackets are looking to do something that no team has been able to accomplish this season – defeat the defending two-time national champion Bulldogs.
Georgia has dominated the competition this season, winning 28 straight games. The Bulldogs look poised to return to the CFP and possibly win their third consecutive national championship, which hasn’t been done since the 1930s.
For Georgia Tech to pull off this monumental upset, they must play the best of the season and make no mistakes. It seems like a tall task, but this Yellow Jackets’ team has defeated Miami and North Carolina, which were both ranked at the time.
Here are the odds and our best bet for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech:
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Georgia is 4-6-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Bulldogs’ last eight games
- Georgia Tech is 2-3 ATS at home this season
- The Yellow Jackets are 0-12 in their past 12 home games against Georgia
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 25
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Georgia Record: 11-0
- Georgia Tech Record: 6-5
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Daijun Edwards: The senior running back was held to 34 yards on 11 carries in last week’s win over Tennessee. It was Edwards’ lowest rushing yard total this season against a Vols’ defense that doesn’t give up much on the ground.
The 5-foot-10 running back will look to have a better performance against the Yellow Jackets on Saturday night. Georgia Tech has been horrible against the run, allowing 222.4 yards per game. We know Georgia has a fantastic passing game with Carson Beck, but if I was head coach Kirby Smart, I’d pound the ball early and often with Edwards to see if Tech can adjust.
Georgia Tech
Haynes King: If the Yellow Jackets want to snap the Bulldogs’ 28-game win streak, they will need a perfect game from King. The former Texas A&M transfer played well against Syracuse last week, throwing for 138 yards, 2 TDs, and an interception. He also had 82 rushing yards and a touchdown.
King has tossed an interception in three out of four games, which is not what you want to see as a Tech fan. However, if King can be a factor on the ground with his legs, it could give the Bulldogs’ defense something else to think about.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
The Yellow Jackets have shown this season that they can beat ranked teams (Miami and UNC) but also lose to them (Ole Miss and Louisville).
The Bulldogs aren’t Miami or North Carolina, as they have one of the best-scoring defenses in the country (15.1 ppg allowed) that can shut down any offense. At the same time, Georgia Tech’s defense gives up a lot of rushing yards and points (30.5 ppg), which is not a recipe for success.
Georgia Tech hasn’t covered the spread against Georgia in 12 games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, and I don’t see it happening on Saturday night. Georgia is a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball and will make you pay for your mistakes.
The Bulldogs are 0-2-1 against the spread as 20-point favorites in non-conference play, but I’ll throw that out the window in a rivalry game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.