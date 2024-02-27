Georgia vs. LSU Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 27: Can the Bulldogs Complete the Season Sweep?
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Georgia vs. LSU.
By Wade Snow
Georgia began the season better than it had since 2015, with a 14-5 (4-2 SEC) start through 19 games. Excitement was the highest in Athens since at least 2015, the last time that Georgia qualified for the NCAA Tournament.
After defeating LSU at home in dramatic fashion, the Bulldogs' hype train was running at full speed behind second-year coach Mike White.
Unfortunately for the Bulldog faithful, the victory over the Tigers would be the last good moment for the foreseeable future. UGA has gone 1-7 in conference play since Russel Tchewa's game-winning three-point play on Jan. 24.
LSU has had a similarly up-and-down season but comes into Tuesday's home matchup with Georgia as the hotter team. While the Tigers lost their last home game by 20 points to Mississippi State, it followed consecutive one-point victories over South Carolina and Kentucky.
At this point, both teams would need to likely win out and have exceptional runs in the SEC tournament to be considered for the NCAA Tournament. However, SEC conference games are always worth keeping an eye on, especially when the first matchup ended so dramatically.
Here is the betting preview for Georgia at LSU, with a pick of the day attached:
Georgia vs. LSU Odds, Spread, and Total
Georgia vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Georgia is 13-13-1 ATS this season
- LSU is 12-15 ATS this season
- Georgia is 7-7 as an underdog this season
- LSU is 6-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 13-14 in Georgia games this season
- The OVER is 14-13 in LSU games this season
Georgia vs. LSU how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- How to watch (TV): SECN
- Georgia record: 15-12 (5-9 SEC)
- LSU record: 14-13 (6-8 SEC)
Georgia vs. LSU Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Noah Thomasson: While Georgia has spread the wealth between its stable of guards this season, the 6-foot-4 senior guard has been the go-to man for Mike White down the stretch. He leads the team in scoring at 12.9 PPG and is coming off games of 18 points, 17 points, and 26 points. He has scored at least 10 points in six of seven games for the Bulldogs and will need to keep up his performance if Georgia wants to sweep the season series over LSU.
LSU
Jalen Cook: While the junior guard missed the first part of the season due to eligibility issues, he has firmly taken the mantle of LSU's best offensive player since rejoining the team mid-December. Cook has gone for 20+ points in three of the last five LSU games, one of which was a 21-point performance in a loss to Georgia. At 32.5 3P%, he is having the worst shooting season of his college career but could punish the Bulldogs with a good night from behind the arc.
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
Georgia has excelled in this type of game this season, going 7-1 ATS on the road and 6-1 ATS as road underdogs. Like Georgia, LSU has struggled at home this season, going 5-6 ATS as a home favorite.
KenPom expects this one to be a nail-biter, given how closely these two teams match up in Adj. Efficiency on both sides of the ball. Georgia ranks 85th offensively and 98th defensively, while LSU ranks 94th offensively and 90th defensively.
Given how the first matchup went, I expect a tightly contested battle to the final buzzer. Both teams may not be where they want to be as conference play winds down, but I expect as good of an SEC game as we have seen all season, at least in terms of the scoreline.
As much as I would like to pick Georgia here, I can't do it.
I think a win in the first matchup was a favorable result for the Bulldogs, and even with their road success this season, I expect LSU to do enough to cover such a small spread.
Season sweeps are hard to come by in the SEC, and I do not think that Georgia has the confidence necessary to pull one off in Baton Rouge.
PICK: LSU -3.5
