Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT Quarterfinal (Back the Bulldogs)
College basketball betting preview for Georgia-Ohio State.
Don’t tell the Georgia Bulldogs that the NIT doesn’t matter. Georgia opened the event with a win over Xavier, its first postseason victory since 2017. The Bulldogs rolled that over into an upset of top-seeded Wake Forest on the road to reach Tuesday’s NIT quarterfinals against the surging Ohio State Buckeyes.
No. 4 Georgia has been great as a road underdog this season. No. 2 Ohio State is a large favorite at Value City Arena after defending its home court in NIT wins over Cornell and Virginia Tech. Do the Buckeyes pull away? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Georgia vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Georgia vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Georgia is 20-14-1 ATS this season
- Ohio State is 17-17-1 ATS this season
- Georgia is 11-8 ATS as an underdog this season
- Ohio State is 11-12-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 15-20 in Georgia games this season
- The OVER is 21-14 in Ohio State games this season
Georgia vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 26
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Value City Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+/ESPN
- Georgia record: 19-16
- Ohio State record: 22-13
Georgia vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Justin Hill: The 6-foot senior guard is shooting just 38.5% from the field this season and averages 9.6 points per game. Dating back to the SEC Tournament, Hill has scored in double figures in four consecutive games. In Sunday’s second-round win over Wake Forest, Hill poured in 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers.
Ohio State
Jamison Battle: Despite a 2-of-8 shooting performance (0-for-5 from deep), Battle was still able to get to the free-throw line 18 times to finish off a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double in Ohio State’s second-round win over Virginia Tech. Battle averages 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game and has scored 20-plus in five of his last eight outings.
Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Georgia likes to speed it up and a poor shooting offense has turned it around in two NIT games so far. The Bulldogs, No. 221 in effective field goal percentage, have hit 20 three-pointers in two NIT contests, including a 14-of-27 performance from the perimeter against a great Wake Forest defense on Sunday.
Georgia can take advantage of an Ohio State defense that is No. 70 in effective field goal percentage but struggles on the perimeter. The Buckeyes are No. 230 defending 3-point shots and No. 38 against 2-pointers. Ohio State struggles to create turnovers and the Bulldogs play an up-tempo style with above-average ball security (No. 114 in turnover percentage).
Offensively, Ohio State was one of the worst 3-point shooting teams (No. 12) in the Big 10. Thankfully, the Buckeyes got to the charity stripe 32 times and connected at a 90.6% clip in the second round against Virginia Tech to offset a sub-40% performance from the field.
Ohio State scores over 20% of its points from the free-throw line and Georgia has been good at keeping teams from getting freebies. Georgia is 12-3 outside of the Big 10 this season and 9-1 ATS as a road underdog. The Buckeyes have been great since the coaching change, but the Bulldogs have momentum and this looks like too many points.
