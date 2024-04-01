Georgia vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT Semifinal (Back Pirates as Favorites)
NIT Tournament betting preview, prediction and best bets for Georgia vs. Seton Hall on Tuesday, April 1.
By Reed Wallach
The NIT semifinals are set with Georgia looking to continue its surprising run through the postseason tournament against one of the top seeds in the field, Seton Hall.
While Seton Hall was one of the last teams to miss the NCAA Tournament, and are looking to keep its level high into the postseason with an NIT win, Georgia has surprised many, winning back-to-back road games against Ohio State and Wake Forest to make the semifinals. Will it continue on Tuesday?
Here’s our full betting preview for the NIT semifinals.
Georgia vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread and Total
Seton Hall vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Georgia is 12-8 against the spread (ATS) this season as an underdog
- Seton Hall is 16-19 ATS this season
- Georgia hsa covered in each game of the NIT Tournament
Georgia vs. Seton Hall State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 2
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia Record: 20-16
- Seton Hall Record: 23-12
Georgia vs. Seton Hall Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Noah Thomasson: The senior wing has been carrying Georgia through the postseason, including a 21-point effort against Ohio State last week in the quarterfinals. He’ll have his hands full against an elite Seton Hall defense, but Thomasson is a confident 3-point shooter at over 35%, which can out-pace the sometimes scuffling Seton Hall offense.
Seton Hall
Kadary Richmond: Richmond has been playing well in the NIT, particularly as a facilitator, dishing out at least five assists in each of the three games. Against a Georgia team that doesn’t pressure the rock much, Richmond may be able to use his physicality to get inside and generate easy buckets for the Pirates.
Georgia vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Pick
This matchup sets up for a Seton Hall victory as Georgia’s going to struggle on the glass to win the shot volume battle.
The Bulldogs have been pushed around down low all season, 238th in defensive rebounding percentage, per KenPom, and the team doesn’t force many turnovers, 240th in TO%.
Against a Seton Hall team that relies on second chances, 19th in offensive rebounding rate, but can be sloppy with the ball, the Bulldogs aren’t built to expose the Pirates’ lackluster offense.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s offense will need to get going from the perimeter if it wants to keep up on Tuesday night. The team is 3-point happy at 103rd in the nation in 3-point rate, but the team hits it at a national average rate at about 34%.
The Seton Hall defense has the length to challenge the Bulldogs on the perimeter and keep the team outside of the paint.
Seton Hall’s ability to get out in transition can punish Georgia and this can be an uphill battle for the Bulldogs for much of this one. After a few tight wins for the Bulldogs against strong competition in the NIT, the road ends here. Lay it with the Pirates.
