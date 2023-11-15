Georgia vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
By Reed Wallach
Georgia has regained its spot atop the College Football Playoff rankings after demolishing Ole Miss to the tune of 52-10 at home.
The Bulldogs have punched their ticket to the SEC Championship, but have bigger fish to fry by winning out and making the College Football Playoff. It starts with a road trip to Tennessee, which is off a blowout loss to Missouri, but has remained inside the AP Poll Top 25.
Can the Bulldogs cover another double digit point spread? Here's our betting analysis:
Georgia vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Tennessee vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Georgia is 3-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Tennessee is 5-5 ATS this season
- Tennessee is 4-2 ATS at home this season
- Georgia has gone OVER in five of 10 games this season
Georgia vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 18th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Georgia Record: 10-0
- Tennessee Record: 7-3
Georgia vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Brock Bowers: Bowers returned far sooner than expected from an ankle procedure last week in the team's blowout win against Ole Miss, catching three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. While he will continue to work his way back into shape, he will be another weapon for the Bulldogs top-five offense.
Tennessee
Jaylen Wright: The Joe Milton experience isn't going so well at quarterback, but Wright has emerged as the bell-cow back on this potent Vols running game. Wright is averaging more than seven yards per carry on 117 rushes and will be needed against the Bulldogs as Tennessee tries to stay on schedule on Saturday.
Georgia vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Tennessee has been overrated all season long as sportsbooks try to catch up to the drop-off from last season's top-flight offense. Joe Milton is far too inaccurate of a passer to trust to pull a titanic upset of the two-time defending National Champs, even at home.
Milton is completing 37% of his passes of more than 10-plus yards this season which makes up more than a third of his passes. To beat Georgia, teams need to be explosive to match the top five in EPA/Play Bulldogs offense. Tennessee has proven not to be that, unlike last year's team that was ranked No. 1 in the country in the AP Poll in the middle of the season.
Tennessee's defense can get pressure, but the secondary remains questionable, 120th in completion percentage allowed and 65th in explosive pass rate.
I believe the Bulldogs can separate and get margin on the Vols en route to an easy win and cover.
