Georgia vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT Second Round (Back Demon Deacons to Cover)
By Reed Wallach
Georgia extended its season against Xavier in a tightly contested affair while Wake Forest took care of business in the opening round of the NIT Tournament.
The two teams meet in Winston-Salem with a spot in the NIT quarterfinals on the line. The Demon Deacons appear poised to continue its run in the postseason after narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament with one of the best offenses in the entire country. How will Georgia respond on the road on Sunday?
Here’s our full betting preview for this NIT second round matchup
Georgia vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Georgia is 19-14-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Wake Forest is 15-8 ATS as a favorite
- Wake Forest has gone OVER in 20 of 33 games this season
Georgia vs. Wake Forest How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 24th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- [Away Team] Record: 17-16
- [Home Team] Record: 20-13
Georgia vs. Wake Forest Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Silas Demary: The freshman guard had a game high 16 points in the first round win against Xavier and will look to have another big showing against Wake Forest in what will likely be an offensive minded affair. The Bulldogs guard is adept at getting to the free throw line, which can slow down the Demon Deacons transition offense.
Wake Forest
Kevin Miller: Miller was fantastic in the win against Appalachian State earlier this week, scoring a career high 31 points while making all 10 of his free throws. The Central Michigan transfer is a knockdown three-point shooter at north of 37% and will look to continue pushing Wake Forest’s postseason title hopes into the quarterfinals.
Georgia vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick
There was no missed tournament hangover for the Demon Deacons in the first round, who beat App. State easily, 87-76, setting up a matchup against Georgia. The Bulldogs were somewhat fortunate to get past Xavier at home by two in a back and forth affair, and I believe the team is ripe to be bounced here.
This is in fact a rematch from the second game of the season, a three-point Georgia win in Athens, but considering we have a season’s worth of data now, and the location shifts to Winston-Salem, this sets up nicely for Steve Forbes group.
In that first meeting, Wake Forest didn’t have big man Efton Reid available, who has been a huge boost to the team’s interior defense all season. Georgia is already a poor offensive team around the rim, and the impact of Reid should make it tough sledding for the Bulldogs.
On the other side, I expect Wake Forest’s bevy of ball handler and shot makers like Miller and Hunter Sallis to have success against Georgia’s struggling defense that is 142nd in effective field goal percentage and struggles to pressure the ball, 224th in turnover percentage.
All signs point to a fairly comprehensive win for the Demon Deacons.
