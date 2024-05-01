Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Injury Update Suggests Bucks Are Undervalued
NBA Playoffs odds for the Milwaukee Bucks on the heels of the possible return of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in Game 6, are the Bucks undervalued?
By Reed Wallach
The Milwaukee Bucks extended its series on Tuesday night, blowing out the Indiana Pacers, 115-92, forcing a Game 6 on Thursday night in Indiana.
Milwaukee won despite playing without its top two leading scorers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, and now the two may be in line to play in the one (or two) remaining games this series, based on quotes during and after Game 5.
The Bucks are still a longshot to advance as oddsmakers aren't convinced that both, or possibly either, will be on the floor come Thursday night. Milwaukee is +570 to advance out of the first round and a seven-and-a-half point underdog in Game 6, an upgrade from Game 4 when the team was a double digit underdog.
IF you are buying into the Bucks getting some good health on the way, and believe the team can become the 14th team to erase a 3-1 deficit to advance, then the team is a bet now to advance, as any positive injury news will continue to shrink the teams odds.
For now, we will wait to see the latest on the pair of All-Stars ahead of Game 6 on Thursday night.
Here's the updated odds for Game 6 and the series with Indiana holding a 3-2 series lead, but pressure building after being unable to close out the series in five games and the best player in the series possibly making a return.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game 6 Odds, Spread and Total
Bucks vs. Pacers Series Odds
- Pacers: -900
- Bucks: +570
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.