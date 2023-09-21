Giants vs. 49ers Best Same-Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 3
The best same-game parlay for Thursday Night Football in Week 3!
Same-Game Parlays are meant for prime time football games, especially on Thursday night when it's the only NFL game we can watch and bet on until Sunday.
Remember, parlays are tougher to win than normal bets, so bet accordingly. But, with that being said, I have a parlay cooked up that I'll be sprinkling on for Thursday night. If you want to tail it, be sure to do it at PointsBet.
For a limited time, new users will be given 10 second chance bets up to $100 each! Just click the link below to take advantage of this deal.
Now, let's jump into my same-game parlay for the event.
Same-Game Parlay for Giants vs. 49ers
- 49ers moneyline
- Christian McCaffrey 100+ rushing yards
- Deebo Samuel 50+ receiving yards
- Darren Waller OVER 50.5 receiving yards
- George Kittle anytime TD
49ers moneyline
The 49ers are massive favorites in this game, so for the sake of the parlay, we're going to forget about the spread and just take their moneyline. That way, we only need them to win the game to cash this leg of the parlay.
As a double-digit favorite, you gotta think they'll win. If they don't, it'll be one of the biggest upsets of the year.
Christian McCaffrey 100+ rushing yards
Christian McCaffrey is averaging a blistering 6.4 yards per carry this season, and has surpassed 100 yards in each of his first two games.
Now, he and the 49ers get to take on a Giants defense that ranks 25th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.6 yards per rush. I think he can reach 100 rushing yards again on Thursday night.
Deebo Samuel 50+ receiving yards
No player for the 49ers has seen more targets this season than Deebo Samuel. He has hauled in 11-of-16 targets this season for 118 total yards. We're only asking him to get 50 yards on Thursday night, which shouldn't be much of an issue for him.
Darren Waller OVER 50.5 receiving yards
Darren Waller has been the top target for Daniel Jones in the passing game. He's the only player to have racked up more than 100 yards through the air on the season, sitting with 112 total yards on nine receptions. I think his production will continue as long as he stays healthy this season.
George Kittle anytime TD
George Kittle was a touchdown machine last season, hauling in 11 scores. He has yet to find the end zone in 2023, but I think that ends on Thursday night. We're going to bet on him to score a touchdown to add a little bit of value to this parlay.
At +3000 odds, a $25 bet would win you $750 if this parlay is able to cash.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!