Giants vs. Bills Same-Game Parlay for Week 6 Sunday Night Football
Breaking down a same-game parlay for you to be on for Sunday Night Football.
Let's be honest, we may be in for a blowout on Sunday Night Football when the New York Giants head upstate to Buffalo to take on the Bills.
Since the winner of the game is likely to be decided early, let's have some fun with the game and try to cash a same-game parlay.
Remember, parlays are much tougher to win than a normal single bet, so you may want to wager less on this. But, with that being said, let's see if we can cook up a winner.
If you want to get in on the action, I'd recommend signing up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager.
Same-Game Parlay for Giants vs. Bills
- Bill alternate spread (-6.5)
- OVER alternate total (37.5)
- James Cook OVER 1.5 receptions
- Gabriel Davis anytime TD
- Darius Slayton OVER 27.5 receiving yards
Bill alternate spread (-6.5)
Usually one of my go-to moves for a same-game parlay is to take the favorite on the moneyline instead of to cover the spread, but that strategy isn't going to work in this game with the Bills being such a massive favorite.
So, instead, we're going to take an alternate spread and bring it down from Bills -15 to Bills -6.5. That way, they only need to win the game by a touchdown or more for this leg of the parlay to cash.
OVER alternate total (37.5)
I'm going to do a similar thing with the total and bring it down to 37.5 and bet the OVER. I wouldn't be shocked if the Bills score this many points by themselves, so as long as the Giants can contribute at least a little bit to the total, there should be no issue in seeing at least 38 total points scored in the game.
James Cook OVER 1.5 receptions
James Cook has the fourth most receptions on the Bills with 14, averaging well over two receptions per game. That's why I love this leg of the parlay, we only need him to record two receptions for us to hit it. With Dalton Kincaid listed as questionable, there's an even better chance that Cook sees some work in the passing game.
Gabriel Davis anytime TD
Gabe Davis has been a touchdown machine for the Bills, finding the end zone in four of their five games to start the season. This leg of the parlay has the longest odds, but it's also providing a boost to the odds.
The Giants secondary has been awful this season, which should open things up for Davis in a big way.
Darius Slayton OVER 27.5 receiving yards
Darius Slayton is second on the Giants in receiving yards this season with 167, averaging 33.4 yards per game, well over his set total of 27.5 for this game. We can confidently assume the Giants are going to be playing from behind for a good portion of the game, which should lead to plenty of opportunities for Slayton in the passing game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!