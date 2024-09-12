Giants vs. Commanders Best Bet for Week 2 (Trust New York to Bounce Back)
Outside of the Carolina Panthers, the New York Giants had one of the worst Week 1 showings when they laid a complete dud in a 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Metlife Stadium.
New York now heads on the road in an early NFC-East clash to take on the Washington Commanders.
Here’s a betting preview of the matchup with a best bet.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Giants: +1.5 (-108)
- Commanders: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Giants: +105
- Commanders: -125
Total: 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
Giants vs. Commanders Preview and Best Bet
Did we really learn anything from Week 1 or are we prone to overreactions? No one would’ve put Daniel Jones among elite company in any quarterback rankings list. Every analyst out there knew Jones was capable of tragic performances like his Week 1 statline (22-for-42, 186 yards, 2 interceptions), which included an awful third-quarter pick-six that seemingly put the game away.
The Giants were home underdogs to the Vikings last week, which might have a top-tier defense under former head coach Brian Flores by the time this season wraps up. There’s a possibility New York’s offense ran into one of the league’s best defenses in the season-opener. It’s well-known that they will face one of the league’s worst defenses on Sunday in another underdog spot.
Washington’s defense did everything they could to make Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense comfortable in Week 1. The Buccaneers churned out 112 rushing yards and Mayfield finished 24-of-30 for 289 yards and four touchdowns while taking just one sack.
Washington’s secondary ranked dead last in the NFL last season against the pass, giving up 262.2 yards per game through the air. The Commanders’ secondary is again one of the worst position groups in the NFL, headlined by Emmanuel Forbes Jr., veteran Michael Davis and second-round rookie Mike Sainristil.
The Giants’ offense can’t look any worse than it did against Minnesota and the Washington defense is the perfect matchup to get right for Brian Daboll, who is 18-11-1 ATS as an underdog. On the other side, Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels did a lot with his legs and little with his arms in a Week 1 loss.
Washington scored just 13 points before a garbage-time touchdown with 1:12 remaining in regulation. New York’s defense ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed to quarterbacks in 2023 and the Giants’ defensive line, which ranked 8th in pass-rush win rate in Week 1, could feast against a Washington offensive line that ranked 24th in pass-block win rate against Tampa Bay.
Don’t overreact to Week 1. The Giants have gone 3-0-1 against Washington over the last two seasons. The Commanders will continue to look rusty in the early stages of a rookie quarterback and new head coach. Take the points with New York on the road.
Pick: Giants +1.5
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.