Giants vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay for Christmas Day
The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will play for the first time this season on Christmas Day and as you can probably expect, the Eagles are set as significant favorites.
It can be tough to find bets to place in a game that's projected to be a blowout, but we're going to do exactly that and cook up a little Christmas Day Same Game Parlay. We're all going to be watching this game regardless, so we might as well sprinkle some Christmas money on a parlay for fun.
I made the below parlay over at FanDuel Sportsbook so if you'd like to join me in this venture, click the link to sign up for an account at FanDuel. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 bet!
Bet this parlay at FanDuel now!
Same Game Parlay for Giants vs. Eagles
- Eagles alternate spread -9.5
- OVER alternate total 39.5
- Tommy DeVito 25+ rushing yards
- A.J. Brown 6+ receptions
- Boston Scott anytime TD
Parlay odds: +1633
Eagles alternate spread -9.5
If you read this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", then you know I like the Eagles to win and cover, but the point spread has gotten a little bit out of hand as the week has gone on. Now, for the sake of the parlay, we're going to move the line down to -9.5 instead of the current line of -13.5.
That way, instead of needing to win by two full touchdowns, we just need them to win by 10 points. That may be crucial to win this leg of the parlay.
OVER alternate total 39.5
We're also going to move the total down from 43.5 to 39.5. The Eagles biggest issue this season has been their defense so despite the Giants' offense not exactly being a top tier unit, I think they'll find ways to score.
The Eagles defense will struggle to get off the field in this game. They enter the contest ranking dead last in opponent third down conversion rate. If New York can turn third downs into first downs, the Giants will be able to contribute enough for us to see 40 points scored in this game.
Tommy DeVito 25+ rushing yards
Tommy DeVito doesn't mind taking off with his legs. He has soared over 25 rushing yards in two straight games and even ran 10 times for 71 yards two weeks ago against the Green Bay Packers.
If the Eagles get up early and start playing soft coverage, DeVito is going to have plenty of space to run.
A.J. Brown 6+ receptions
A.J. Brown has seen double-digit targets in three-straight games and has gone over six receptions in two of those games. As a whole, he's averaging 6.9 catches per game this season so as long as he hits his season average, this leg of the parlay will be a winner.
The Giants allow 21.6 completions per game this season so Brown will get plenty of opportunities in this game.
Boston Scott anytime TD
We're going to top off this parlay with a Boston Scott touchdown. As we all know, he's the "Giants killer", always doing his best work when facing New York. He scored a touchdown in each of the Eagles' two games against the Giants last year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!