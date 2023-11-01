Giants vs. Raiders Odds Shift Rapidly Amidst Josh McDaniels Firing, Aidan O'Connell Starting
The odds have begun to shift for this weekend's game between the Giants and Raiders
Big news broke from the Las Vegas Raiders in the early hours of Wednesday, November 1st as it was announced there were a slew of firings within the organization including head coach Josh McDaniels, General Manager Dave Ziegler, and Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi.
Linebackers coach, Antonio Pierce, has been elevated to interm head coach. It was also officially announced that Aidan O'Connell, the fourth round pick out of Purdue, will take over the role of starting quarterback.
With Jimmy Garoppolo still with the team, you may be asking why O'Connell is taking over the starting gig. Well, reports indicate it's simply because he's the best QB on the team.
Whether it's due to the firing of their head coach or starting O'Connell over Garoppolo, the odds have shifted significantly for their Week 9 game against the New York Giants.
Giants vs. Raiders odds, spread, and total
On Tuesday, the Raiders were 3-point favorites to the Giants. Now, they're 1.5-point favorites at most sportsbooks but they're even down to being 1-point favorites at some other places. That's a move of 1.5-2 points due to the news released over night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
