Golden Knights 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 15 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league. Check out our previous article where we bet some futures for Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders.
Let's look at two futures bets for the Vegas Golden Knights in 2024-25.
Vegas Golden Knights Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
- No - Team To Make Playoffs
- UNDER 97.5 Regular Season Points
No - Team To Make Playoffs
The Golden Knights recorded 98 points last season in their last year of holding on to some of their core players before the salary cap created issues. Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, and Logan Thompson are three Stanley Cup Champions who won't be back with the franchise this season. The Golden Knights attempted to fill those holes with Victor Olofsson, Alexander Holtz, and Ilya Samsonov.
The Golden Knights also acquired Akira Schmid from the New Jersey Devils, which will be an insurance option if Adin Hill or Samsonov go down with an injury. Schmid should stay ready, as both of those goaltenders have proven to be unreliable in fighting the injury bug. If the Golden Knights end up rolling out a goaltending tandem of Samsonov and Schmid, I'll be feeling very good about this bet.
The Golden Knights continue to have plenty of high-level talent in their top six. Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl, William Karlson, and Ivan Barbashev will all play integral roles for the Golden Knights this season. I'm not worried about how they'll perform, but the rest of the lineup doesn't give me any reason to believe in the Knights.
Vegas has even been giving Victor Olofsson a look at the first line. Olofsson can be an elite sniper, but he is even more inconsistent. The former 28-goal scorer had just seven goals and eight assists in 51 games with Buffalo last season and should be nowhere near the first line of a playoff-contending team.
UNDER 97.5 Regular Season Points
This is an obvious bet considering I'm high on the Golden Knights to miss the playoffs. However, the Western Conference isn't very strong this season, which understandably makes the previous bet a little scary. Taking the under for their regular season points could be a good way to hedge on the Golden Knights sneaking into a wild-card spot in a weak conference.
The Golden Knights' top-end talent could get them to the mid-90s range, but I think the Golden Knights' avoidance to address their depth issue will be a massive problem for them this season. Vegas is due for some regression, and 2024-25 will be the year it happens.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.