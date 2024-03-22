Gonzaga vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament Second Round
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Gonzaga vs. Kansas in the NCAA Tournament second round.
By Reed Wallach
Gonzaga and Kansas meet for a spot in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.
The short-handed Jayhawks escaped from Samford in the Round of 64 to set up a matchup against the surging Bulldogs, who disposed of mid-major McNeese State in the first round.
Both offenses cooked in the first round, but who can sustain it with both teams running short benches, but the Jayhawks in a far more dire state without stud forward Kevin McCullar Jr., and big man Hunter Dickinson sporting a ton of tape on his bulky shoulder.
Can Bill Self draw up a plan to slow down Gonzaga’s scorching offense?
Here’s how I see this Round of 32 matchup.
Gonzaga vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total
Kansas vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- Kansas is 3-7 against the spread (ATS) over the last 10 games
- Kansas is 2-4 ATS as an underdog this season
- Gonzaga is 6-4 ATS over the last 10 games
- Gonzaga has gone OVER in 14 of 25 games as a favorite
Gonzaga vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 23
- Game Time: 3:15 PM EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Gonzaga Record: 25-7
- Kansas Record: 22-10
Gonzaga vs. Kansas Key Players to Watch
Gonzaga
Graham Ike: Ike is playing at an incredibly high level for the Bulldogs surging offense. He scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while making all six of his shots in the 21-point win. Despite scoring only 10 points in both WCC Tournament games, Ike entered that scoring 20 or more in seven straight. He’ll take on Hunter Dickinson in one of the marquee matchups of the Round of 32.
Kansas
Hunter Dickinson: Dickinson battled through a shoulder injury in the Round of 64, but had no problem tearing apart Samford’s diminutive front court, scoring 19 points and grabbing 20 rebounds while making nine of 14 shots. However, Gonzaga has more size to challenge him.
Gonzaga vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
It’s fair to question how much Kansas will have left in the tank playing at altitude for the second time in three days with a short rotation. With no McCullar, Kansas essentially only played six players as Samford’s full court press nearly erased a 20-point deficit. While the Jayhawks had little issue scoring, it was clear that tired legs started to take over as the game wore on.
Meanwhile, Gonzaga will happily play fast. The team is 79th in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, and posting the seventh best effective field goal percentage in the country. While the Jayhawks bolster a stout defense, the Bulldogs continue to get strong contributions from the perimeter to open up Ike’s post up game.
Anton Watson and Ben Gregg also provide more positional size in the front court that can check KJ Adams and the Jayhawks won’t have a capable defender for three-point marksman Nolan Hickman, who is shooting 41% from beyond the arc and made three three’s in the first round win.
This is a tough turnaround for the banged up Jayhawks, I like Gonzaga to maintain it’s scintillating offensive play and out-pace Kansas.
