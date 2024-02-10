Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 10 (UK to Roll at Rupp Arena)
By Reed Wallach
It's rare you see non conference action in February, but Gonzaga takes the cross country flight to Rupp Arena to face Kentucky in a battle of two potent offenses.
The Bulldogs are in a scary position in terms of making the NCAA Tournament, lacking a Quad 1 win well into February. The team must secure some quality wins soon, and no better time like a road trip to face Kentucky, who is a vulnerable defense. However, the Wildcats have as high of an offensive ceiling as any team in the country and may overwhlem the Gonzaga defense.
How should we bet this one? We got you covered with our full betting breakdown.
Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- Kentucky is 13-9 against hte spread (ATS) this season
- Gonzaga is 1-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Gonzaga has gone UNDER in every game as an underdog
- Kentucky has gone OVER in 17 of 22 games this season
Gonzaga vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 10th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Gonzaga Record: 17-6
- Kentucky Record: 16-6
Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Key Players to Watch
Gonzaga
Graham Ike: The Wyoming transfer is a terror on the block and will face a vulnerable Kentucky defense that is really struggling on the inside. The Wildcats are outside the top 100 in two-point percentage allowed, and Ike is a 60% shooter for the potent Gonzaga offense.
Kentucky
Rob Dillingham: Dillingham is a future lottery pick and a blur in the open court, capable for big outings any time he steps on the floor. He has scored 20 or more in three straight games and is a 43% three-point shooter. Gonzaga is comfortable playing an up-tempo style, but the team hasn't faced many guards with the explosive playmaking of the freshman.
Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
I struggle to see Gonzaga making the trip to Kentucky and holding up. While the Zags bolster an elite offense in its own right, the team isn't capable of keeping up with elite competition.
Mark Few's group is 0-5 against Quad 1 competition this season, notably 220th in effective field goal percentage in those five games. While Kentucky's defense will provide one of the weaker defenses amongst elite competition, the team's inability to hold up from beyond the arc is going to be apparent. Gonzaga is shooting 22% from beyond the arc in that small sample, but it tracks over the balance of the season, the team is right at the national average of 34% from deep.
The Bulldogs have its own defensive concerns, outside the top 200 in turnover percentage and 91st in the country in three-point percentage allowed. Kentucky's offense is one of the best the Bulldogs have seen, and on its home court. UK is fifth in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency, and can outpace the Bulldogs over 40 minutes.
These teams aren't close to equal at this point in the season. While the Wildcats have plenty of red flags, it won't bubble up in this game and the team should be able to score a home win and cover.
