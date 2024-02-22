Gonzaga vs. Portland Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 22 (Back the Bulldogs to Cruise)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Gonzaga-Portland.
Gonzaga has kept its momentum after notching its first Quadrant 1 win of the season with an 89-85 road upset of Kentucky. The Bulldogs have hammered its last three West Coast Conference foes since falling to Saint Mary’s, cruising past Portland, Loyola Marymount and Pacific. Gonzaga is a monster favorite on Thursday at Chiles Center, can they cruise in style to their second five-game winning streak in conference play in a rematch with Portland?
Portland has dropped its last four games and has only been competitive in one of those contests. The Pilots end the regular season with a three-game homestand, but they’ve won just one of their last four at home. Can they hang with Gonzaga as a huge underdog?
Here’s the betting preview for Thursday’s WCC matchup with a best bet.
Gonzaga vs. Portland odds, spread and total
Gonzaga vs. Portland betting trends
- Gonzaga is 12-13 ATS this season
- Portland is 11-15 ATS this season
- Gonzaga is 11-11 ATS as a favorite this season
- Portland is 6-12 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 12-13 in Gonzaga games this season
- The OVER is 11-15 in Portland games this season
Gonzaga vs. Portland how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chiles Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Gonzaga record: 20-6 (10-2 WCC)
- Portland record: 9-19 (3-10 WCC)
Gonzaga vs. Portland key players to watch
Gonzaga
Graham Ike: The junior forward is averaging 15.8 points per game, which ranks third in the WCC. He’s shooting 61.4% from the field and has been stellar over Gonzaga’s last three games, combining for 67 points on 30-of-45 shooting. Ike went a perfect 9-for-9 from the field with 21 points in Saturday’s 102-76 victory over Pacific.
Portland
Tyler Robertson: The 6-foot-6 senior guard has been a bright spot for Portland this season. Robertson ranks second in the WCC in scoring at 16.1 points per game and is coming off a 23-point, 7-rebound performance in Saturday’s 21-point loss to Pepperdine.
Gonzaga vs. Portland prediction and pick
Less than two weeks ago, Portland didn’t stand a chance in its visit to Spokane. The Pilots shot just 35.9% from the field while Gonzaga seemingly couldn’t miss (55.9% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range) as Gonzaga cruised to a 96-64 win.
It’s hard to see Portland’s defense turning it around. Gonzaga’s offense has a dream matchup against a Portland team that is last in defensive scoring in the WCC, giving up 80.7 points per game. The Pilots have one of KenPom’s worst defenses (No. 337), ranking No. 357 against 3-point shots and effective field goal percentage.
Gonzaga is the No. 6 shooting team in KenPom from inside the arc and Portland hasn’t been able to create stops near the rim, ranking No. 334 defending shots from 2-point range. There’s not a lot of firepower for the Portland offense, either, with the Pilots ranked No. 253 overall in offensive efficiency while struggling with ball security (No. 243 in turnover percentage).
Gonzaga can’t mess around with inferior opponents as a team on the NCAA Tournament bubble while Portland is just 1-8 ATS as a double-digit underdog. Lay the big number with the Bulldogs.
