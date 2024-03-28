Gonzaga vs. Purdue Final Score Prediction for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
By Reed Wallach
Gonzaga and Purdue meet in what’s expected to be a high scoring, and competitive game on Friday night.
It’ll be a battle of big men when Purdue’s (likely) back-to-back Wooden Award Zach Edey matches up with Gonzaga’s formidable frontcourt rotation, headlined by Graham Ike. With a ton of points likely being put up on the scoreboard, let’s try and figure out the game script with a prediction.
Gonzaga vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total
Gonzaga vs. Purdue Expert Prediction
From my full betting preview, I'm counting on points in Friday's matchup
Gonzaga likely won’t have a real answer for Edey and can find themselves in foul trouble early, but I’m not sure Purdue will be able to slow down the Bulldogs in transition, who are led by point guard Ryan Nembhard. The team is seventh in effective field goal percentage and is 52nd in offensive rebounding rate as well.
The whistle will play a role in how Gonzaga will do in terms of winning the game, the team isn’t flush with big men to slow down Edey, but I’m confident the offense can keep up in a high-tempo affair.
With all that being said, I’ll take the over.
Gonzaga vs. Purdue Final Score Prediction
Nailing the exact score prediction is a tricky endeavor, but I’ll try my hand on it.
As noted above, I’m expecting points, and I also believe the way Edey is officiated is going to play a major role.
Given that I can see the Bulldogs running into foul trouble with its incredibly thin bench, the team is 342nd in bench minutes, I believe the Boilermakers can pull away and cover the modest spread.
With a ton of free throws at the end, with heightened pace, I’ll go with Purdue to break 90 points with Gonzaga struggling to keep up late in the game.
Final Score Prediction: Purdue 92, Gonzaga 84
