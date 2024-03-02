Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Saturday, March 2
The No. 17 Saint Mary's Gaels have already clinched the West Coast Conference regular season title but they can put a stamp on their campaign and help improve their seeding in the NCAA Tournament with another win against No. 23 Gonzaga.
The Gaels already bested the Bulldogs on the road back on February 3, beating them by a final score of 64-62. Can they do it again at home tonight? Let's dive into the betting odds and then I'll give you my best bet for tonight's showdown.
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's odds, spread, and total
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's betting trends
- The OVER is 5-1 in Gonzaga's last six games
- Gonzaga has won five straight road games
- Saint Mary's is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games
- The OVER is 5-0 in Saint Mary's last five home games
- Saint Mary's is undefeated in conference play this season
- Saint Mary's is 2-9-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in March
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 2
- Game time: 10 p.m. EST
- Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
- Gonzaga record: 23-6 (13-2 in WCC)
- Saint Mary's record: 24-6 (15-0 in WCC)
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's key players to watch
Gonzaga
Nolan Hickman: Gonzaga's guard has been hot lately, recording at least 19 points in three straight games. He'll need to play better than he did in the first meeting between these two teams when he went just 3-for-12 from the field including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.
Saint Mary's
Aidan Mahaney: The Gaels' guard is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season and he caught fire vs. the Bulldogs in their previous meeting, scoring 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting. If he has another performance like that tonight
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's prediction and pick
I broke down my best bet for this game in today's edition of the "Daily Dunk":
I expect this classic showdown between Gonzaga and St. Mary's to be a defensive slugfest. Both teams rank inside the top 100 in the country in percentage of their points coming from inside the three-point line yet both teams have some of the best interior defenses in college basketball.
The Gaels rank second in opponent two-point field goal percentage and the Bulldogs come in at 13th. Overall, they rank third and 46th in defensive efficiency.
St. Mary's also plays at an extremely slow pace, ranking 348th in the country in possessions per game, so expect this to be a low-scoring affair in the West Coast Conference.
