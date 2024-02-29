Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 29 (Bulldogs Have Edge)
By Reed Wallach
Two WCC contenders do battle on Thursday night on a semi-neutral court, the Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors as Gonzaga travels to San Francisco to play the Dons.
The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half to beat the Dons in the first meeting up in Spokane and the two meet again on Thursday night to wrap up the season series. Can the Dons make adjustments to hold off the surging Bulldogs, or is Gonzaga starting to reach its NCAA Tournament form?
Here's our full betting preview for Thursday's matchup:
New Caesars Sportsbook users, sign up below and get your first bet matched up to $1,000! All you have to do is follow the link below!
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread and Total
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- San Francisco is 17-11 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Gonzaga is 12-15 ATS this season
- San Francisco has gone UNDER in four of six games as an underdog
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 29th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Gonzaga Record: 22-6
- San Francisco Record: 22-7
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Key Players to Watch
Gonzaga
Graham Ike: Ike dominated the battle of big men in the first meeting, scoring 22 points while grabbing seven rebounds. He did his damage at the free throw line mostly, making 10-of-11 free throws. The Wyoming transfer has gotten better as the season has progressed and will look to send his team to the NCAA Tournament on a heater, continuing on Thursday against the Dons.
San Francisco
Jonathan Mogbo: Mogbo only had eight points, but did grab 11 rebounds and dish out four assists in the loss to Gonzaga, but he'll need to be more effective to hold up with Ike. Averaging a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 66% from the field, the junior will hope to play to his season-long average on Thursday.
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Prediction and Pick
Gonzaga failed to cover as nine-and-a-half point favorites in the first meeting but did have a handle on the game for much of it. While a typical six-point swing for home court is somewhat normal, this isn't the case on Thursday as the game will be played on a neutral court (although near the San Francisco campus). I believe this negates much of the HCA and the first matchup showcased that the Bulldogs may have the answers to win comfortably again.
Gonzaga's offense has been thermonuclear this month, third in adjusted offensive efficiency, per Bart Torvik, and the team scored easily in the first meeting, 54% on twos and 33% on threes but shot just 64% on 34 free throw attempts.
Both teams are elite at finishing at the rim, each top five in field goal percentage at the bucket, but Gonzaga was able to slow down Mogbo with Anton Watson and limit his effectiveness. Elsewhere, the Dons failed to get much going downhill, shooting just 45% on twos in the loss.
I think there are schematic edges for Gonzaga in this one that can't be negated. Led by guard Ryan Nembhard, who dished out six assists and only turned it over twice in the first meeting, the Dons aggressive defense that leads the WCC in turnover rate wasn't as potent.
I think the Bulldogs can pull away again with its ability to get cleaner looks inside, especially with its current form on offense.
I'll lay the points in this "road" setting.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!