Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary’s Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament First Round (Back the Gaels)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Grand Canyon-Saint Mary’s.
Saint Mary’s is one of the hottest teams in college basketball heading into the NCAA Tournament. After a 3-5 start, the Gaels have been on fire, winning 23 of its last 25 games, culminated by the program’s first conference tournament title since 2019. Randy Bennett’s bunch will try to keep the momentum in its first-round matchup against No. 12 Grand Canyon.
The Lopes needed just two wins to capture the WAC Tournament title, pulling away from UT Arlington (89-74) in the final on Saturday. Can they upset No. 5 Saint Mary’s in Washington? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary’s Odds, Spread and Total
Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary’s Betting Trends
- Grand Canyon is 18-14 ATS this season
- Saint Mary’s is 18-14 ATS this season
- Grand Canyon is 2-0 ATS as an underdog this season
- Saint Mary’s is 14-14 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 17-15 in Grand Canyon games this season
- The OVER is 17-15 in Saint Mary’s games this season
Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary’s How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 22
- Game time: 10:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spokane Arena
- How to watch (TV): truTV
- Grand Canyon record: 29-4
- Saint Mary’s record: 26-7
Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary’s Key Players to Watch
Grand Canyon
Tyon Grant-Foster: Grand Canyon’s leading scorer on the year and in each of the last 10 games, Grant-Foster is averaging 19.8 points this season. In the WAC Tournament, the 6-foot-7 senior guard combined for 50 points on 14-of-30 shooting with four 3-pointers and 15 rebounds. He was able to get to the free-throw line 30 times, as well.
Saint Mary’s
Aidan Mahaney: Mahaney is Saint Mary’s leading scorer this season, averaging a team-high 13.9 points per game. Mahaney caught fire in the WCC Tournament final, knocking down five 3-pointers in the Gaels’ 69-60 victory over Gonzaga. Mahaney also shoots over 80% from the charity stripe.
Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary’s Prediction and Pick
Saint Mary’s offense moves like a glacier, ranking No. 358 in adjusted tempo. It can be frustrating for fast-paced teams like Grand Canyon (No. 74 in average possession length) as the Gaels play to their strength and slow everything down.
Saint Mary’s is efficient with its possessions, though. The Gaels’ are a top-50 offense in KenPom in efficiency and No. 3 in offensive rebounding percentage to create second-chance opportunities and extra possessions. They can have a great night on the glass against a Grand Canyon defense that is No. 207 in defensive rebounding.
The Lopes’ defense is No. 10 in effective field goal percentage, but those solid metrics have come against the 277th hardest schedule of opposing offenses. With a step up in class, expect Saint Mary’s offense to have success.
On the defensive side of the ball, Saint Mary’s is No. 16 in efficiency and can get stops against a Grand Canyon offense that plays fast, but out of control at times (No. 227 in turnover percentage). The Gaels have been great at opening the tournament on the right foot. Saint Mary’s, a No. 5 seed for the third consecutive year, has won by double-digits in each of the last two seasons. Lay the points with the Gaels.
