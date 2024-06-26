Guardians vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, June 26
An important American League showdown continues on Wednesday night from Baltimore. The Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles, two of the best teams in the league, will play the final matchup of a three-game set.
The Guardians look for the sweep, the Orioles will try to salvage one game.
Cleveland is quickly becoming an elite team, winning seven games in a row and holding a superb record of 51-26, the best in the AL based solely on win percentage. Baltimore has been a great team all season long, but have been struggling as they currently are on a 5-game slide.
Guardians vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-130)
- Orioles -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Guardians: +160
- Orioles: -192
Total
- 9.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Trends
- Guardians are 33-17 following a win this season
- Orioles are 25-16 at home this season
- Guardians are 16-11 as an underdog this season
- Orioles are 37-19 against American League opponents this season
Guardians vs. Orioles: How To Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 26
- Game Time: 6:35 PM
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): Bally Sports Great Lakes, MASN, MLB.TV
- Guardians Record: 51-26
- Orioles Record: 49-30
Guardians vs. Orioles Key Players To Watch
Guardians
Jose Ramirez: Veteran third baseman Jose Ramirez is at it again this season. Currently on a five-game hitting streak, he has been a driver of success behind the Guardians winning streak. He’s 10-for-29 with three homers and nine RBIs across those seven games. He anchors the top third of the lineup for Cleveland and continues to be a critical player for this Guardians team. His power has been on display as his 21 home runs and 72 RBI both rank inside the top five across the MLB.
Orioles
Jordan Westburg: One of the new faces of the Orioles in 2024 is Jordan Westburg. At 25 years old, he has broken onto the scene with an efficient campaign. For the season, Westburg is batting .283 with 13 homers and 46 RBI, ranking in the top 40 and higher across all those batting categories. He’s coming off a 4-for-4 night on Tuesday, with a double and RBI against the Guardians. He’s facing Carlos Carrasco tonight, and Westburg bats .307 with nine homers and 32 RBI against right-handed pitchers.
Guardians vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
This series between two of the best in the American League is going to be an early preview of what may be to come this October. Cleveland has found a groove, while Baltimore is showing the first signs of cracks in the foundation. This just goes to show how challenging and physical the MLB season is.
Carlos Carrasco is on the hill in Wednesday’s matchup and the numbers are not very pretty to look at. Back with Cleveland after a 3 year stint with the New York Mets, he’s yet to find any string of success, perhaps due to him now being 37 years old.
Carrasco is 3-6 with a 5.40 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 21 walks allowed. In his last outing, it was one of his best this season, pitching six innings against Toronto, allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. The bad news is that Carrasco has consistently gone over that mark, only allowing one earned run or less in just four of his 13 starts this season.
Grayson Rodriguez looks to turn the ship around as the Orioles seek win game No. 50 this season. Another young face on this team at just the age of 24, “Gray-Rod” has arrived with some finesse to his game. 8-3 with a 3.82 ERA, 85 strikeouts and a 1.29 WHIP looks very solid on paper.
Rodriguez is fresh off his worst start of the season at Houston on Friday, where he allowed seven runs, nine hits, and a home run in five innings of work. It was that 14-11 loss on Friday where the Orioles began their losing streak.
Both offenses are very exciting to watch and are a breath of fresh air from the teams that are heavily focused on such as the Yankees and the Dodgers. These teams are the top two in runs per game (Baltimore 5.23, Cleveland 5.09) and top 12 in team batting average (Baltimore in 8th at .254, Cleveland 12th at .246).
Perhaps the most exciting part of all, these teams are young and balanced. Fans of these franchises have a lot to be excited about.
This spot is screaming for the Orioles to win. It’s reflected on the odds as they are nearly a -200 favorite across most sportsbooks. Carrasco is the Guardians worst pitcher and they are due to lose one. I can’t see this Orioles team not taking advantage in this situation as they continue to lead the league in home runs per game (1.63), as Carrasco has allowed an average of nearly a home run per game across his 13 starts.
Even as much as they have struggled in this past week, I will back the O’s to get one here at home.
Pick: Orioles To WIN
Note: Game odds are subject to change.