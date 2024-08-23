Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Win Total Prediction in 2024
On the big island of Hawaii former star quarterback Timmy Chang is entering his third season as the head coach of the Rainbow Warriors. His first two seasons on the job have ended with losing records, but an increase in wins from year one to year two is providing a lot of optimism for this upcoming campaign. Expectations are the highest they have been in years and being one of the top teams in the Mountain West conference is a real possibility.
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Win Total
- OVER 5.5 Wins (-110)
- UNDER 5.5 Wins (-110)
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Offensive Analysis
Brayden Schager enters his third season as the starting quarterback for a Hawaii offense that had the nations 27th ranked passing offense last season. Schager threw for over 3,500 yards to go with 26 touchdowns. However, Hawaii only averaged 21.5 points per game in large part due to turnovers, as Schager threw 14 interceptions, and reducing that number will be his biggest goal this season.
Schager has all of his top four targets at receiver returning from last season. Pofele Ashlock led the team with 83 receptions and nine touchdowns, while Steven McBride – who is currently suspended – led the team with 1,024 receiving yards. Koali Nishigaya and Alex Perry also had productive seasons for the Rainbow Warriors.
Hawaii has always been a pass first offense, but establishing some sort of a running attack is necessary this season. The Rainbow Warriors do return their leading rusher from last season in Landon Sims, but he only posted 255 yards with one touchdown.
Tasked with enforcing a run game as well as protecting the quarterback is an offensive line that returns three starters from last season, and right tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo is the best of the group.
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Defensive Analysis
The Hawaii defense is a work in progress after going 0-8 when allowing 35 points or more. The defensive line lacks depth, which means Ezra Evaimalo and Elijah Robinson will play the majority of the snaps and will need to make impact plays for a defense that lacked in that area a season ago.
Logan Taylor returns at the linebacker position after missing the majority of last season with an injury. Taylor was the team’s leading tackler in 2022 and he will be paired with rising star Jalen Smith who posted 65 tackles last season.
There is no lack of experience in the secondary; veteran safety Peter Manuma is an all-conference candidate who led the team with 87 tackles and three interceptions, and senior cornerbacks Virdel Edwards II and Cam Stone contain the outside.
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Season Preview and Outlook
The Rainbow Warriors’ non-conference schedule will provide the opportunity for “easy” wins with home matchups against Delaware State and Northern Iowa, yet the road trip to Sam Houston State is a very tricky game that won’t be so easy.
The home game with UCLA and the road trip to Pullman to face Washington State are both difficult games, but the talent on this team gives them a chance.
The conference slate is daunting. Hawaii will play Boise State, Fresno State, and UNLV, who are all expected to contend for the Mountain West regular season crown., but two of those games will be at home which is a blessing, as is avoiding Air Force, Colorado State, and Wyoming. The remaining games are against teams that will be in the middle of the conference pack or fighting to stay out of last place.
I think this Hawaii team is very talented, specifically on offense, and that alone will be enough to keep them competitive in almost every game they play. I expect the team will be favored in several of their games and the talent on offense and a likely improved defense will be the reason they pull off a couple of upsets along the way to hitting their win total.
Prediction: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors OVER 5.5 Wins (-110)