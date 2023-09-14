Hawaii vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Full betting preview for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Oregon Ducks in CFB Week 3 at Autzen Stadium.
By Josh Yourish
Last week, it came down to the wire for Oregon as they beat Texas Tech 38-30 on the road. They needed 20 fourth quarter points to get the comeback victory after trailing 27-18 after three quarters of play. Now, the No. 13 Ducks will host Hawaii at Autzen Stadium.
The Rainbow Warriors finally got into the win column last week against Albany and are 1-2 with losses to Vanderbilt and Stanford. Their pass heavy attack with Brayden Schrager will look to give Oregon a scare as big underdogs.
If you’re betting this matchup, do it in the FanDuel Sportsbook with this great promo. For a limited time, you will get $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you place your first $5 bet. Just click the link below to take advantage of this offer!
Hawaii vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Oregon vs. Hawaii Betting Trends
- Oregon is 2-0 ATS
- The UNDER is 1-1 in Oregon games
- Hawaii is 2-1 ATS
- The OVER is 2-1 in Hawaii games
Hawaii vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16
- Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): PAC12 Network
- Hawaii Record: 1-2
- Oregon Record: 2-0
Hawaii vs. Oregon Key Players
Hawaii
Pofele Ashlock, WR: Hawaii likes to air the ball out and Ashlock is the No. 1 receiver of a good tandem. Steven McBride is the other half of that tandem, but Ashlock leads the team in yards with 315 and receptions with 19. His big game came against Stanford in Week 1 when he went for 114 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.
Oregon
Bo Nix, QB: It’s the Bo Nix show in Oregon this year. Last season he had more help in the backfield, but against Texas Tech in Week 2 Nix was the team’s leading rusher on top of throwing for 359 yards and two touchdowns. This team will go as far as their fifth-year QB. Nix is completing 77.5% of his passes so far this season and has five touchdowns with no interceptions.
Hawaii vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Oregon got away with one last week. They barely outgained Texas Tech and were the beneficiary of four turnovers on their way to the comeback victory over a decent Red Raiders team that now finds itself 0-2. Oregon was penalized 14 times for 124 yards, so Dan Lanning cannot be happy with his team’s lack of discipline. Mistakes like that can keep a team like Hawaii hanging around.
Hawaii is all about throwing the football. Brayden Schrager is eighth in the country in passing attempts per game, throwing it 42.7 times. He is completing 62.5% of those passes for 7.6 yards per attempt. That’s decent efficiency at a very high volume and it could be tough for Oregon to slow them down. The Ducks allowed 282 passing yards to Texas Tech last week and in 2022 they ranked 110th in passing defense giving up an average of 270.5 yards per game through the air.
Bo Nix kind of needed to be a superhero last week in the win and he pulled it out. The Oregon offense is second in yards per game, but that’s massively skewed by their 81-7 win over Portland State in which they gained 729 yards. They were effective against Texas Tech, but far from dominant, only gaining 6.3 yards per play. Nix is obviously a great quarterback now in his fifth season, but expecting him to be perfect all season for Oregon is a lot to ask if they can't get their run-game going.
Hawaii is 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games despite being 3-7 straight up during that stretch. I like the Rainbow Warriors to score enough with their passing game to cover against the Ducks.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change