Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 0
Can Vandy cover the big number in its home opener?
By Reed Wallach
Last year, Vanderbilt took the long trip to Honolulu to face the new-look Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, winning 63-10 despite being single digit favorites.
Fast forward a year and we have the same opening matchup with the Commodores now laying more than two touchdowns at home after a strong season realtive to years past while Hawai'i bottomed out under first year head coach Timmy Chang.
How will Vandy respond to the change in expectation in the market?
Let's take a look at the odds and key players in this matchup:
Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Betting Trends
- Hawaii was 3-10 straight up last season, but 9-4 against the spread (ATS)
- Hawaii was 6-2 ATS last season as a double digit underdog
- Vanderbilt went 5-7 ATS last season
- Vanderbilt was favored in only one game last season (against Hawaii)
Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Hawaii Record: 0-0
- Vanderbilt Record: 0-0
Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Players to Watch
Hawaii
Brayden Schager: Schager returns under center for the Rainbow Warriors, who finished last season covering seven of eight game. Typically playing from behind, Schager struggled as the team graded out 112th in EPA/Pass. He will need to be on point against a Vanderbilt defense that still has SEC-level athletes along the defensive line and will be going up against a Hawaii offensive line that returns only two of six starters from last season.
Tylan Hines: The 5'7" running back is a blur in the open field and is set up to be the fulcrum of the Rainbow Warriors' offense. Hines averaged nearly eight yards per carry on 83 rushes last season. With Schager under duress early and often, I'm expecting a lot of dump offs for the RB, who can potentially break one or two.
Vanderbilt
AJ Swann: Swann got plenty of run as a freshman and that experience against SEC level defenses should pay off in a matchup like this. While his numbers don't show high level play, given the circumstances the Vandy QB should be thrilled. He posted a 10-2 TD-INT ratio in nine total appearances. While he struggled against the likes of Alabama and Georgia, he carved up teams like Northern Illinois, completing 64% of his passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns.
Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
This is a rare spot for the Commodores, and while there is no doubt a massive advantage for this team, I'm not rushing to take them to cover such a big point spread.
I'd rather take the over.
When looking at last season's blowout, Hawai'i was ushering in a new offense under Chang and had a max exodus of players. The team was simply not ready for Week 1 and it showed by way of 63-10. Even if the score was so lopsided again, the game would go over the total, which is why I'd prefer to take that route.
Hawaii actually closed the season strong, posting a string of covers and impressive performances to close the year. Chang has buy-in, even if the talent isn't on hand just yet.
Meanwhile, Vandy's defense still leaves a ton to be desired. Outside of the 10-point Hawaii performance, Clark Lea's bunch allowed 31 points to Elon and 28 points to Northern Illinois.
If Hawaii is able to push into the 20's, I feel good about Swann putting together a strong enough performance with returning wide receivers Will Sheppard (776 receiving yards, nine touchdowns) and Jayden McGowan (453 yards) to still win with ease and send the game over.
