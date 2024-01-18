Hawks Against the Spread Record is Historically Bad This Season
The Atlanta Hawks are off to a historically bad start covering the spread, making them nearly impossible to bet on.
By Peter Dewey
The Atlanta Hawks aren't off to the best start this season in terms of earning a playoff spot, but things are even worse from a betting perspective.
In fact, they're historically worse.
Atlanta has the worst against-the-spread record through 40 games of any NBA team in the past 30 years!
The Hawks have not been able to cover in any situation, posting a 5-17 record against the spread as a favorite and a 5-13 against the spread record as an underdog.
As a favorite, the only teams worse than the Hawks this season are the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets, who are both 0-3 ATS. Those teams have combined for just 12 total wins this season -- so it makes sense they have struggled to cover when favored.
As an underdog, only the Denver Nuggets (1-3 ATS) and Los Angeles Clippers (1-6 ATS) have been worse than the Hawks.
The Hawks have covered just three times in their last 13 games. Here's a more detailed look at the team's record ATS this season:
Atlanta Hawks Against the Spread Record at Home
- Overall: 4-15
- As a Home Underdog: 1-4
- As a Home Favorite: 3-11
Atlanta Hawks Against the Spread Record on Road
- Overall: 6-14
- As a Road Underdog: 4-9
- As a Road Favorite: 2-5
Atlanta also played a neutral site game this season, failing to cover in that matchup.
Bettors may want to consider fading the Hawks until they show some sign of life of turning things around this season. Atlanta is currently the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-23 record.
Even when the team is winning, it hasn't covered at the best rate, going 10-7 ATS in the 17 wins it has this season.
Atlanta's next game is on the road against the Miami Heat on Friday, Jan. 19.
