Hawks vs. Bulls Final Score Prediction for Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament (Lay the points with Chicago)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Hawks-Bulls.
One team will have their season end Wednesday night when the No. 9 Chicago Bulls host the No. 10 Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Chicago is a small favorite at the United Center against an Atlanta squad they beat twice in three meetings during the regular season.
Can the Bulls pull away as a small favorite? Here’s the betting preview for the matchup with a best bet.
Hawks vs. Bulls odds, spread and total
Hawks vs. Bulls how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 17
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Hawks record: 36-46
- Bulls record: 39-43
Hawks vs. Bulls injury report
Atlanta Hawks
- Saddiq Bey (knee): out
- Jalen Johnson (ankle): out
- Onyeka Okongwu (toe): out
Chicago Bulls
- Lonzo Ball (knee): out
- Onuralp Bitim (right retinal): out
- Ayo Dosunmu (quad): questionable
- Andre Drummond (ankle): questionable
Hawks vs. Bulls key players to watch
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young: The All-Star guard returned for the final week of the regular season after missing nearly two months. In three games, Young averaged a double-double at 15 points and 10 assists per game. Young combined for 40 points in two matchup against Chicago during the regular season.
Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic: The 6-foot-10 center averaged 18 points and 10.5 rebounds per game during the regular season but enters the play-in tournament on a tear. Over the final three regular-season games, Vucevic combined for 82 points and 27 rebounds with a pair of double-doubles.
Hawks vs. Bulls prediction and pick
Chicago went 2-1 against Atlanta this season and won both games with Young on the floor. Led by its defense, Chicago ranks seventh in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game and most importantly can control the tempo of the game.
Atlanta likes to play fast as one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NBA (No. 5). The Hawks are sixth in the league in pace but Chicago is 28th in that category and its defense rarely lets teams hurt them in transition. The Bulls rank seventh in fast-break points allowed and are careful with the ball as the eighth-best team in limiting points off turnovers.
Offensively, Chicago is in the bottom half of the NBA in most offensive metrics and ranks 22nd in scoring. However, Atlanta’s defense, which is 27th in net rating and 28th in scoring, has allowed plenty of sub-par offenses to have a great night, including Chicago. The Bulls averaged 118.3 points per game against the Hawks in three games this season and were careful with the ball, too, turning it over just 6.6 times per game.
The Bulls rarely let it fly from beyond the arc ranking 26th in the league in triples attempted per game. Chicago can find success doing what they do best from inside the arc against an Atlanta defense that is 27th against 2-point shots.
Atlanta was far and away the worst team in the NBA ATS this season (29-53) and were an abysmal 10-17 ATS as a road underdog. Chicago defends home court on Wednesday and pulls away from Atlanta. Lay the points with the Bulls.
