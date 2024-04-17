Heat vs. Sixers Final Score Prediction for Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament (Take the points with Miami)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Heat-Sixers.
The Philadelphia 76ers may have lost out on an automatic playoff spot when Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury in late-January, but the reigning MVP’s return near the end of the regular season helped the team build momentum heading into the postseason. Philadelphia won its final eight games of the regular season to grab the No. 7 spot in the east and the home-court advantage for the play-in game that comes with it.
The No. 8 Miami Heat visit Wells Fargo Center Wednesday night after finishing the regular season on a 7-3 stretch. Miami is a small underdog in this matchup with the winner set to play the No. 2 New York Knicks. The Heat have been better on the road than at home this season. Can they hang within the spread or pull out an upset in Brotherly Love on Wednesday? Here’s the betting preview of the matchup with a pick.
Heat vs. Sixers odds, spread and total
Heat vs. Sixers how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 17
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Heat record: 46-36
- Sixers record: 47-35
Heat vs. Sixers injury report
Miami Heat
- Josh Richardson (shoulder): out
- Duncan Robinson (left facet): probable
Philadelphia 76ers
- Robert Covington (knee): out
- Joel Embiid (knee): questionable
- KJ Martin (toe): questionable
- De’Anthony Melton (back): out
Heat vs. Sixers key players to watch
Miami Heat
Tyler Herro: Herro is available for Wednesday’s series opener after returning for six games in April from an injury that caused him to miss over a month. In those half-dozen contests, Herro picked up where he left off by averaging 21 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Herro combined for 45 points on just 18-of-48 shooting in two regular-season games against Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers
Paul Reed: This game could be decided near the rim and Reed, a 6-foot-9 forward, is one of the underrated pieces to the Philadelphia lineup. Reed averages 7.3 points and 6 rebounds per game but turned in a pair of doubles over the final four regular-season games.
Heat vs. Sixers prediction and pick
The two teams split a four-game regular season series with Philadelphia getting a 109-105 win in the last meeting on April 4. Miami is 16-9 ATS as a road underdog this season, the best mark of any team in the Eastern Conference and has the defense to slow down the 76ers’ potent attack.
Philadelphia is the 18th-best 3-point shooting team in the NBA but that’s not the 76ers’ go-to attack as they shoot triples at the 19th-highest rate in the league. If they plan to attack from downtown, Miami is a top-10 defense defending from the perimeter. The 76ers would rather look for opportunities from inside the arc, ranking ninth in the NBA in 2-point field goal attempt rate (62.7%) but are bottom-5 in the league in 2-point field goal percentage.
Miami has the frontcourt to match up well with Philadelphia. The Heat rank third in the NBA in scoring defense, giving up just 106.6 points per game on the road and rank third in offensive rebounds allowed. In a physical matchup between two familiar opponents, defenses set the tone in this matchup. The point-spread tax after Philadelphia’s winning streak looks expensive and Miami has been excellent in this spot. Take the points with the Heat on the road.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.