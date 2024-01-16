Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions
This week, the DP World Tour presents golf bettors with the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
By Hans Geevers
The DP World Tour arrives at the Emirates Golf Club this week for the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Before I discuss my best bets for the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic let's take a look at the golf course the field will play and the key statistics that I feel are the most important to a golfer's success this week.
Hero Dubai Desert Classic odds
Where is the Hero Dubai Desert Classic?
The 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be played at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The golf course is a par 72 that measures approximately 7,428 yards. Water hazards are in play on 10 of the 18 holes.
This track's primary defense is wind. When the field is presented with high sustained winds this golf course will not yield low scores. Conversely, when the wind is calm and weather is not a factor this track is most certainly vulnerable to low scores. Keep that in mind as you determine which golfers to bet on this week.
Hero Dubai Desert Classic key stats
The key player statistics that I am focused on this week are:
- Strokes gained off the tee
- Strokes gained approach
- GIR (greens in regulation)
- Bogey avoidance.
Now, let's shift our focus to my best bets for this week's DP World Tour event in Dubai.
Hero Dubai Desert Classic Picks
Jordan Smith +300
The talented Englishman has accumulated three top-12 finishes in his last four events played on the DP World Tour, including a fifth-place finish at the 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in October.
Jordan Smith has also posted good results at the Emirates Golf Club previously. Smith finished ninth at the 2022 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
In summary, I am backing Jordan Smith to post a top ten finish at odds of +300.
Ewen Ferguson +550
Last week, Ewen Ferguson fired a final round 69 at the 2024 Dubai Invitational on his way to an eventual 11th place finish.
Because Ferguson played rather good golf at last week's DP World Tour event, I decided to take a hard look at the player statistics for the tournament to see how Ferguson fared relative to the field.
Upon completion of four rounds of competitive golf at the 2024 Dubai Invitational, Ewen Ferguson ranked second in strokes gained approach (2.24), tenth in strokes gained tee to green (1.79), second in bogey avoidance (1), and fourth in GIR (greens in regulation-73.61%).
In my opinion, Ferguson's skill set fits the Emirates Golf Club perfectly. Having stated that, I love his chances of posting a top ten finish this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.