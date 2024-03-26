High Point vs. Arkansas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for CBI Semifinal (Pick the Panthers)
College basketball betting preview for High Point-Arkansas State.
No. 1 High Point put on an offensive clinic in its CBI opener on Monday, opening up a big first-half lead and cruising past Cleveland State, 93-74. The Panthers are now short favorites in the CBI semifinals against No. 4 Arkansas State in Daytona Beach with the winner punching its ticket to Wednesday’s final.
Arkansas State had nearly two weeks off before its CBI journey began, but the layoff didn’t impact the Red Wolves, who squeaked past Bethune-Cookman (86-85) before pulling away from Montana (74-61) on Tuesday. Can Arkansas State play spoiler? Here’s the betting breakdown from the Ocean Center with a best bet.
High Point vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread and Total
High Point vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- High Point is 19-11-2 ATS this season
- Arkansas State is 22-13-1 ATS this season
- High Point is 13-11 ATS as a favorite this season
- Arkansas State is 8-6-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 19-13 in High Point games this season
- The OVER is 15-21 in Arkansas State games this season
High Point vs. Arkansas State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 26
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ocean Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- High Point record: 26-8
- Arkansas State record: 20-16
High Point vs. Arkansas State Key Players to Watch
High Point
Abdoulaye Thiam: A 16-day stretch between games didn’t result in a slow start for the High Point offense in its CBI opener and Thiam led the way for the Panthers. The sophomore guard poured in 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with 5 rebounds to lead High Point to a 93-74 victory. He is averaging 13.3 points on the year.
Arkansas State
Izaiyah Nelson: The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward averages 9.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting a blistering 62.9% from the field. Nelson is coming off a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double in the Red Wolves’ 74-61 second-round win over Montana. In two CBI games, Nelson has combined for 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting.
High Point vs. Arkansas State Prediction and Pick
Both offenses highlight this matchup as the reason for the sky-high total. High Point can fill it up from deep and will face an Arkansas State defense that is susceptible where the Panthers are at their best.
Inside the arc this season, Arkansas State gives up 56.6% of its points, the 18th-highest rate in the nation. High Point plays at a slower pace but makes the most of its possessions as the No. 75 team in KenPom in effective field goal percentage and No. 41 shooting from inside the arc. If High Point wants to back up and test the waters from long range, Arkansas State is the No. 283 team in KenPom defending from downtown.
High Point can pull away at the free-throw line. The Panthers are the No. 10 free-throw shooting team in the country and Arkansas State is No. 275 in allowing opponents to get to the stripe.
High Point dominates the glass on both ends, too, which can be the difference. You wouldn’t write home about the Panthers’ defense overall (No. 256 in efficiency), but High Point limits teams to one possession as the No. 50 defensive rebounding squad in the country. Pick the Panthers as a short favorite.
