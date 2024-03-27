High Point vs. Seattle U Prediction, Odds and Key Players for CBI Championship (Take the Under)
College basketball betting preview for High Point-Seattle.
There’s still Madness in March outside the Division I NCAA Tournament. In the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) Tournament, a winner will be crowned Wednesday night when High Point and Seattle square off in Daytona Beach.
High Point, the No. 1 seed in the CBI, came off a first-round bye and took out Cleveland State before pulling out a close win over Arkansas State (81-80) in Tuesday’s semifinals. No. 3 Seattle has been dominant in its three CBI contests, winning each game by double figures after Tuesday’s 75-58 victory over Fairfield.
Seattle is a short favorite in Wednesday’s title tilt. Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
High Point vs. Seattle Odds, Spread and Total
High Point vs. Seattle Betting Trends
- High Point is 19-12-2 ATS this season
- Seattle is 20-15 ATS this season
- High Point is 6-0-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Seattle is 12-12 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 19-13-1 in High Point games this season
- The OVER is 14-21 in Seattle games this season
High Point vs. Seattle How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 27
- Game time: 5 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ocean Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- High Point record: 27-8
- Seattle record: 22-14
High Point vs. Seattle Key Players to Watch
High Point
Juslin Bodo Bodo: The 7-foot freshman forward averages 6.8 points and is the team’s leading rebounder (9.5 per game) while shooting 66.4% from the field. Bodo Bodo has been great in the CBI, combining for 28 points and 25 rebounds in two games on 13-of-17 shooting. In Wednesday’s semifinal win over Akransas State, Bodo Bodo had a 14-point, 16-rebound double-double to go with a half-dozen blocks.
Seattle
Cameron Tyson: The 6-foot-3 senior guard averages 17.5 points per game and has continued his stellar scoring spree in the postseason. In three CBI games, Tyson is averaging 17 points and four rebounds and has connected on 13 3-pointers.
High Point vs. Seattle Prediction and Pick
High Point’s efficient offense goes up against one of the stingiest defenses. Seattle, No. 2 in the WAC in scoring (66.8 points per game), is 56th in KenPom in defensive efficiency and No. 16 in the nation in effective field goal percentage.
High Point is a great shooting team (No. 76 in effective field goal percentage) but loves to crash the offensive glass as the No. 10 offensive rebounding squad in the nation.
However, Seattle, which has held its previous two CBI opponents under 60 points, is No. 37 in offensive rebounding percentage. The perimeter becomes the biggest key in this matchup as High Point is better from inside the arc but takes nearly 40% of its field goal attempts from downtown. Seattle is strong from downtown as a defense, though, ranking No. 4 against triples in the country.
On the offensive end, Seattle is turnover prone (No. 289 in turnover percentage) which should help High Point’s struggling defense, which was last in the Big South in scoring, to steal some possessions. Seattle’s defense has been one of the highlight of the tournament thus far while its offense is below average. In a contested close championship affair, take the under.
