Historic Betting Trend Is Bad Sign for Timberwolves in Game 4 of Western Conference Finals
By Reed Wallach
The Timberwolves look to extend its season on Tuesday night in Dallas in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Minnesota, who is down 3-0 despite entering the series as favorites against the Dallas Mavericks, is a small underdog in Game 4 as the team needs a win to play in Game 5. However, history looks down upon the teams in this situation, as noted below.
It’s worth noting that while the trends say its a losing bet to blindly put faith in the team down 3-0, the Pacers did cover as home underdogs in Game 4 in a loss to the Celtics, but overall, the numbers say that the Mavericks are in line to cover.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Timberwolves: +1.5
- Mavericks: -1.5
Moneyline:
- Timberwolves: +102
- Mavericks: -120
Total: 211 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks Shockingly Lead Timberwolves 3-0 in Western Conference Finals
Dallas has used late-game offense to push past Minnesota in this series and into a historically favorable position. In 154 3-0 scenarios, a team has never rallied to win the series.
However, the T’Wolves have lost all three games despite leading in the fourth quarter of each, proving that the gap is small between the two teams. Mavs’ star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been able to find answers late that the likes of Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves have not.
Now, history is expecting a sweep with the Mavericks sitting as small home favorites.
