Historical Trend says to bet the Jets in NFL Hall of Fame Game
The Jets are favored in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns and history says that is good news bettors backing New York.
By Josh Yourish
Finally, we get to see football once again. It might be Zack Wilson against Kellen Mond, but I’ll take it if it means betting on football again. The Hall of Fame Game might seem random because of the lack of real NFL players that actually see the field, but this historical trend shows that it’s not.
Let’s check out the odds for the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns tonight and get into a prediction based on that historical trend.
Jets vs. Browns odds, spread and total
Jets vs. Browns prediction and pick for the Hall of Fame Game
Of course we are going to back this historical trend, it’s not like there’s a whole lot else to base our pick off tonight. The Jets will likely have the better quarterback play with Zach Wilson on the field because while he’s been terrible in his NFL starts, he has quite a few NFL starts under his belt.
Preseason betting often comes down to which backup or third string quarterback is better and the Jets probably have a slightly better and certainly more experienced quarterback room. After Wilson we will likely see Tim Boyle and or Chris Streveler. I’d give the slight edge there over Mond, Joshua Dobbs, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Vegas has the Jets favored and they always seem to get it right in the Hall of Fame game, so let’s take the favorite on the moneyline.
