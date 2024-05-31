History Doesn't Give Underdog Mavericks a Chance in NBA Finals vs. Celtics
By Reed Wallach
The Dallas Mavericks are into the NBA Finals, a fairly shocking result for the NBA that has typically been dominated by the favorites for much of the modern history of the league.
However, the Mavericks, the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, advanced to the NBA Finals behind the play of the likes of Luka Doncic and an elite supporting cast. Dallas entered the season +2500 to win the NBA Championship, and are now about +180 to win the title ahead of the Finals against the Celtics.
To illustrate how rare it is that a team of the Mavericks' caliber heading into the season, here is the list of teams that had odds +2500 or longer ahead of the season to make the Finals.
The Mavericks are underdogs in the NBA Finals against the vaunted Celtics, and history may not be counting on a title for Dallas either.
The team is only the eighth group in the last 40 years to make the NBA Finals at odds as long or longer than Dallas this season, and only one team has won the title, the first of several for the Warriors in 2015. While Doncic is an incredible talent, the Mavericks don't figure to be a team as special as the Warriors (yet).
Meanwhile, the Mavericks may trend closer to the other six teams that made the Finals and ultimately came up short to better teams that had shorter odds and were expected to win the title.
Dallas is an underdog yet again in this series, can the team break the mold of NBA champs that has been dictated by the favorites in the past? We'll find out starting on Thursday.
2024 NBA Finals Series Price
- Mavericks: +184
- Celtics: -210
