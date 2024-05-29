History Looks Favorably on Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5
By Reed Wallach
The Minnesota Timberwolves extended its season in Game 4 against the Mavericks and now return home for another must-win in Game 5, trailing Dallas 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals.
Most teams down 3-0 get swept, but in the rare chance that the team trailing has won, the teams have done quite well as favorites in Game 5, which the Timberwolves find themselves in heading into Thursday's matchup.
What this trend above states is that the teams that capture Game 4 and return home for Game 5, the team tends to take care of business in short order, albeit across a small sample size.
This particular setup is interesting because it is uncommon for the team with home-court advantage to fall behind 3-0, given that the higher-seeded team with home court is likely the better team, but the projected better team showed when the team has its back against the wall, winning in Game 4 and covering as Game 5 home favorites.
Minnesota fits the bill as a home favorite that avoided a sweep, and oddsmakers are projecting the T'Wolves to win and cover on Thursday. Find more on this game with our full betting preview here, and check out the odds below.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total for Game 5
Spread
- Mavericks: +4.5 (-108)
- Timberwolves: -4.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +168
- Timberwolves; -200
Total: 209.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
