History Looks Favorably on Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5

Timberwolves are 4.5-pt favorites in Game 5 after trailing 0-3 in the series vs. Mavericks.



Biggest Game 5 favorite -- After trailing 0-3, last 50 years:



'23 Celtics (-8.5) vs. MIA -- W, 110-97

'𝟐𝟒 𝐖𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 (-𝟒.𝟓) 𝐯𝐬. 𝐃𝐀𝐋

'10 Magic (-4) vs. BOS -- W, 113-92