Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich Prediction and Odds for Bundesliga Matchday 34
PreZero Arena is set for a final showdown in a Bundesliga finale as Hoffenheim will host Bayern Munich in a match with so much at stake.
Hoffenheim comes into this match on the back of a convincing 6-0 victory against Darmstadt. This victory effectively ended its club record of 27 consecutive matches without a clean sheet.
Sitting in seventh place, Hoffenheim is edging closer to the European spot, trailing Eintracht Frankfurt in sixth place by three on both points and goal difference.
While Hoffenheim’s European dreams may rest on Bayer Leverkusen’s results in the finals of the DFB Pokal and Europa League, Hoffenheim still needs to secure a victory against Bayern. A slip-up could see it get overtaken by Freiburg, who’s only trailing by one point.
On the other hand, Bayern is hoping to end a disappointing season on a high note. Thomas Tuchel’s last home match in charge of Bayern saw it beat Wolfsburg 2-0. However, Bayern is still at risk of finishing outside of the top two, with Stuttgart on its heels by two points in third place.
It has been a season of struggle for the Bavarians. It’s their first trophyless season since 2011-12. Despite the setback, Bayern certainly travels to Sinsheim looking to salvage their season respectably by finishing second.
Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Odds, Moneyline and Total
3-Way Moneyline
Hoffenheim: +215
Draw: +340
Bayern: -115
Spread
Hoffenheim +0.5 (-110)
Bayern -0.5 (-110)
Total
3.5 (Over -165/Under +130)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Team News and Lineup Prediction
Hoffenheim will be without Dennis Geiger, Stanley N’Soki, Mergim Berisha, and Marco John due to injury.
Hoffenheim possible lineup: Oliver Baumann; Ozan Kabak, Kevin Akpoguma, Florian Grillitsch; Pavel Kadeřábek, Anton Stach, Grischa Prömel, Marius Bülter; Maximilian Beier, Andrej Kramarić, Ihlas Bebou.
Kim Min-Jae, Sacha Boey, Serge Gnabry, Raphaël Guerreiro, and Kingsley Coman are all out injured for Bayern. Meanwhile, Leroy Sané, Harry Kane, and Jamal Musiala are doubtful for the match.
Bayern possible lineup: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Eric Dier, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui; Konrad Laimer, Aleksandar Pavlović; Thomas Müller, Mathys Tel, Bryan Zaragoza; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Prediction and Pick
Hoffenheim is currently in good form at home, with three consecutive matches unbeaten on its home turf. During that run, Hoffenheim also found the back of the net in all three matches at home.
In fact, it has only failed to score in two home matches so far this season. Overall, Hoffenheim scored 14 goals in its last five matches, while its last 11 matches ended with two or more goals scored.
On the other hand, Bayern also have a commendable away record. Bayern has scored in all six last away matches. Its matches have been goals galore, with two or more goals scored in their last 15 matches. Overall, Bayern scored in their last six matches, scoring a total of 12 goals in their last five matches.
Interestingly, no Bundesliga team has seen its matches produce over 3.5 goals more than Hoffenheim and Bayern, with 20 matches and 19 matches, respectively. With an average of 3.88 goals per match between these two sides, this match should produce a lot of goals.
Although its star players are unavailable for the match, Bayern still have a massive advantage. Hoffenheim has the potential to catch them off guard, especially if it finds early momentum swinging its way.
However, the difference in quality should be enough to put Bayern over the line.
Pick: Bayern to win (-115) and Over 3.5 goals (-165)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.