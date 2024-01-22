Hofstra vs. Stony Brook Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Monday, Jan. 22 (Back the Seawolves)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Hofstra-Stony Brook.
Both teams are tied for 10th place in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) ahead of Monday’s matchup in New York. Hofstra was once 6-2, but has dropped seven of its last 10 games and sits just 2-3 in league play.
The Pride snapped a two-game skid with an 86-77 win over Hampton on Thursday. Hofstra lost its last two games on the road by a combined four points. Hofstra is just 6-11 ATS this season, so can backers trust them to lay points on the road?
Stony Brook has had its share of close conference calls, too. The Seawolves have lost three of their last four, but all three were by single digits, including a nine-point overtime loss at Towson. Stony Brook has been the most profitable team in the CAA for bettors this season and they’ll be returning home for the first time since Jan. 6.
Here’s the betting preview for Monday with a best bet.
Hofstra vs. Stony Brook odds, spread and total
Hofstra vs. Stony Brook betting trends
- Hofstra is 6-11 ATS this season
- Stony Brook is 11-5-1 ATS this season
- Hofstra is 5-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- Stony Brook is 5-4 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 7-10 in Hofstra games this season
- The OVER is 10-6-1 in Stony Brook games this season
Hofstra vs. Stonybrook how to watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 22
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Hofstra record: 9-9 (2-3 CAA)
- Stony Brook record: 9-9 (2-3 CAA)
Hofstra vs. Stony Brook key players to watch
Hofstra
Darlinstone Dubar: The 6-foot-8 junior forward is averaging 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season while shooting 52.8% from the floor. Dubar helped Hofstra snap its two-game losing streak with a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double (along with four assists, two blocks and two steals) in the win over Hampton. He’s coming off back-to-back double-doubles and has six of them on the year.
Stonybrook
Keenan Fitzmorris: Defensively, Fitzmorris, a 7-foot center, will have to match up with Dubar and try to contain the talented scorer. Offensively, Fitzmorris is one of three double-digit scorers for the Seawolves but is just 9-of-23 from the field in his last three games.
Hofstra vs. Stony Brook prediction and pick
Hofstra is 85 spots higher in KenPom, coming in at No. 136 and has the advantage in some key metrics. Most significantly against the Hofstra defense, which is No. 241 overall and ranks No. 269 in effective field goal percentage and No. 333 defending the perimeter.
Stony Brook’s offense has struggled, ranking No. 200 or lower in shooting from inside and beyond the arc. Hofstra’s defense also struggles defending the 3-point shot (No. 292) and ranks 247th in giving up offensive rebounds.
At 9-9, it’s difficult to trust a Hofstra team laying points with just a 1-3 ATS record as a road favorite. Stony Brook might look ugly in the analytics, but the Seawolves have shown they can hang with teams in the CAA. In a conference full of single-digit toss-ups this season, ride with Stony Brook to add another win to its impressive ATS record this season.
