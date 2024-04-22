Home Teams ATS Record in NBA Playoffs Is Unreal So Far
NBA Playoffs betting trends as home teams win all eight Game 1's and cover in seven of them. Will it continue?
By Reed Wallach
The first weekend of the 2024 NBA Playoffs followed a particular theme: home teams rolled.
Following eight Game 1's between Saturday and Sunday, home teams won each game and covered in seven of eight matchups. The only home team not to cover was the Oklahoma City Thunder, who couldn't win with margin against the Pelicans on Sunday night.
Here's the numbers from the first weekend in the NBA Playoffs, which was all about the home teams.
Home Teams Dominate Game 1 in 2024 NBA Playoffs
In eight postseason games across a 48 hour period, home teams won each game, with six of the eight games resulting in double digit victories, seven being covers.
Not all matchups were projected to be blowouts, the likes of the Clippers and Bucks won by double digits despite being home underdogs amidst injury questions to each team's respective best player in Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
What does this mean? A coincidence? Probably, but could this be a big year for home court? We'll see as Game 2 gets started on Monday with three games, but the most staggering stat to follow has been road team's poor shooting through Game 1 across the postseason.
