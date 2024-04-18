How to Claim Bet365 Louisiana $150 Bonus Code Promo Today
Bet $5, win $150 in guaranteed bonus bets to bet on your favorite teams and players!
Bet365 has one of the best promotions in sports betting and residents in Louisiana have exclusive access!
You’ll get $150 in bonus bets just for signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more this week – win or lose.
- Bet365 Louisiana Bonus Code Details
- How to Claim Bet365 Louisiana Bonus
- What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Louisiana?
- Is Bet365 Legit in Louisiana?
- Is Bet365 Legal in Louisiana?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Louisiana?
- What is the Best Louisiana Sportsbook?
- Best Louisiana Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 Louisiana Bonus Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim Bet365 Louisiana Bonus
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at Bet365:
- Click this link to sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
That’s it! You must meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet.
But once that’s done, you’ll be guaranteed to receive your bonus bets within 72 hours of your first bet finishing.
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Your Bet365 bonus bets will be a pool of house credits that you can spend at your discretion to bet on sports instead of using real money.
If you win a bet you placed with bonus funds, your winnings will be real cash you can either withdraw or use for more wagers!
However, you should note that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you (win or lose) since it’s house money.
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
You’ll see an option to apply your bonus bets to any wager in your bet slip as long as you still have bonus bets left to spend at Bet365.
It couldn’t be more simple. Find a bet you like and click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then select the bonus option, type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and place the bet.
You can spend these bonus bets on any bet in any sport, but keep in mind that they expire seven days after you initially received them. Don’t let yours go to waste!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Louisiana?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in Louisiana since January, 2022.
Is Bet365 Legit in Louisiana?
Yes. Bet365 is one of the lesser-known names in sports betting, but it’s a legit sportsbook that’s quickly growing in popularity. It’s now live in 10 U.S. states, including Louisiana.
Is Bet365 Legal in Louisiana?
Yes. Bet365 is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Louisiana.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Louisiana?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Louisiana, including in-state teams and player props. However, college player props will be banned in Louisiana beginning August 1, 2024.
What is the Best Louisiana Sportsbook?
Louisiana sports fans have access to all of the best sportsbooks, and it would be a stretch to say that one is far superior to the rest.
If you’re looking for somewhere to start, Bet365 is a great choice. It has one of the best welcome bonuses in the state, exclusive features and promotions and odds on all of your favorite sports.
But that doesn’t mean you should stop there.
Signing up with several sportsbooks gives you the chance to let the competition work for you. Sportsbooks often offer different odds on the same bets, which means you can always shop around for the best odds.
And who doesn’t want more bonus bets?
Best Louisiana Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 has an awesome welcome bonus in Louisiana, but DraftKings has the very best offer.
Here are the top welcome bonuses available to you today in Louisiana:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
BETSIDED301000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.