How Long Was the Super Bowl National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024?
Here's how the result of Reba McEntire's renditions of the National Anthem ended up in the betting market.
By Peter Dewey
The national anthem is one of the favorite novelty props at the Super Bowl, and this year's rendition by Reba McEntire finished in an unofficial 95 seconds, going OVER the projected total time.
For bettors that had the OVER, what a way to kick off Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Who Sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in 2024?
Country music legend Reba McEntire sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII. The “Queen of Country” and three-time Grammy Award winner gave a dazzling rendition at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
How Does the National Anthem Prop Bet Work?
The prop bet is a wager on whether the singer’s version of the national anthem will go longer (over) or shorter (under) a set amount of time. The clock officially starts for the bet when the singer starts the word “Oh” and ends when the singer finishes the word “brave,” no matter how long the singer holds the final note.
Betting History of the National Anthem
Over the last 17 seasons, the over has now gone 10-6-1 in the national anthem. This year, the odds for McEntire were set at 90.5 seconds before she hit the OVER, singing a 95-second rendition.
BetSided’s Shelby Dermer broke down some of the history of McEntire singing the national anthem in her career:
Reba McEntire National Anthem History
McEntire is no stranger to performing the national anthem at big sporting events. She delivered the national anthem in Cleveland before Game 3 of the 1997 World Series, singing it in 1 minute, 22 seconds. It was her second time singing it at the Fall Classic, also performing 12 years earlier before the opening game of the 1985 World Series.
More recently, McEntire sang the national anthem in1 minute, 19 seconds at the 2017 Celebrity Hope Softball Game. If she duplicates that amount of time in Las Vegas, it would be the shortest national anthem at the Super Bowl since Jewel in 1998 (87 seconds). -- Shelby Dermer
