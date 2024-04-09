How to bet on Tiger Woods at the 2024 Masters
Breaking down Tiger Woods' odds for this week's edition of the Masters.
As is usually the case, all eyes will be on Tigers Woods when he tees it up at Augusta National this week.
One of the best moments in sport over the past decade was when Woods won the 2019 edition of the Masters to capture his 15th major. Is there any chance he can win another Green Jacket this week? If not, how else should we bet on Tiger?
Let's dive into his full list of available odds for the 2024 Masters.
Tiger Woods odds to win the Masters
Tiger Woods has the longest odds he's ever had to win the Masters at +15000 (150/1). If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has just a 0.66% chance of winning the Green Jacket. The good news is if you believe in him, you could win $15,000 on a $100 bet if he's able to achieve the improbable once again.
We haven't seen Tiger since he withdrew at the Genesis Invitational. Before that, we haven't seen a solid finish from him since the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open when he finished T9. He withdrew from the Masters last season and finished 47th in 2022 and T38 in 2020.
It's anyone's guess who he's feeling heading into this week. If his body can keep up, he has the potential to make some noise.
Will he win? Likely not, but if you still want to bet on him, there are other ways you could do it. One of the other options is to bet on him to finish in the top 20 at +330.
A $100 bet would win you a profit of $330 if Tiger's able to finish inside the top 20 this week.
Tiger Woods odds to make the cut at the Masters
Odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook:
- Yes Tiger will make the cut -104
- No Tiger will not make the cut -140
Tiger's odds to make the cut are set at -104, which is an implied probability of 50.98%.
Woods hasn't missed the cut at the Masters since 1996. Even last year, he made the cut on the line but ended up withdrawing before the start of the third round due to an injury. If there's one course where experience can trump skill, it's Augusta. In my opinion, the best way to bet on Tiger this week is to wager on him to make the cut.
