How to Bet Panthers vs. Lightning and Stars vs. Golden Knights for April 29
Breaking down the best bets for the four NHL playoff games on Monday. Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers will play another low-scoring affair while the Dallas Stars look to even up their series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
We are just over a week into the NHL Playoffs. Over the weekend, we saw the New York Rangers bring out the brooms and sweep the Washington Capitals. Looking at tonight's schedule, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be looking to avoid elimination against the Florida Panthers, and the Dallas Stars will be looking to even their series up at 2-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Let's get into my best bet in each of these games tonight.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers - Under 6.5 Goals (-115)
- Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights - Stars Moneyline (-125)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers Prediction
The Panthers have a stranglehold over this series 3-1 as the series shifts back across the state to Amerant Bank Arena, home of the Panthers.
So for this series, these two have played to the under twice and the over twice, but both unders came through when the Panthers were on their home ice. Throughout the regular season, the Panthers went 54-31-4 to the under and were 26-15-2 to the under on home ice.
Looking deeper into this trend, the Panthers are 11-4 to the under when at home against Atlantic Division opponents, whereas the Lightning are 23-17-3 to the under on the road.
Throughout this series, the Lightning has heavily relied on their powerplay to produce offense. Over the last two games, the Lightning have had nine powerplays, and the Panthers have had two powerplay attempts. Knowing this, I would not be shocked to see a more selective whistle from the refs tonight. In addition, the Panthers should come out more disciplined tonight after losing their first game of the series while giving up two powerplay goals to the Lightning.
Both games in Tampa were highly fast-paced, with both teams trading chances; neither coach could have been happy with these performances defensively; I think we see a more structured lower scoring here tonight in game five.
Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Prediction
The Dallas Stars finally snapped their six-game losing streak to the Vegas Golden Knights after beating a 3-2 overtime win in Las Vegas in game three. Despite the Stars being down 2-1 in this series, they have dominated the scoring chances in this series.
In this series, the Stars have controlled 62.43% of the scoring chances and 67.09% of the high-danger chances while winning the expected goal battle 11.28-6.94 (via NaturalStatTrick).
I know the Golden Knights were one of the best teams on home ice this season, but the Stars were one of the best away from home, with a 27-10-5 record on the road. The Stars are 9-1 in their last 10 games on the road. They love playing in hostile environments. I think they come out tonight and take back home ice advantage in this series.
